Maryland’s Klacik raised whopping $6.4 million after Trump shared viral ad; Mfume warns seat is ‘not for sale’

According to statistics compiled by the center, Klacik has raised more in the two-year congressional campaign than all but about a dozen current U.S. House members. The list is topped by Republican Steve Scalise of Louisiana, the minority whip ($25.8 million); Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California ($16.6 million); former Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, who is also a California Republican ($16.3 million); and Democratic House Speaker Pelosi of California ($14.2 million).