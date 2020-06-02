Mfume faces challengers again as he seeks to keep U.S. House seat he regained after Elijah Cummings’ death

Kweisi Mfume, Maryland’s newest congressman, sought in Tuesday’s primary to secure his hold on the Baltimore-area seat long held by his late friend, Elijah Cummings.
The state’s seven other incumbent U.S. House members, all men, also sought nominations to run for re-election in November.
Mfume, a 71-year-old Democrat, handily won a mostly vote-by-mail special election April 28 over Republican Kimberly Klacik to fill the remainder of Cummings’ two-year term. Mfume, who held the same congressional seat 24 years ago, was sworn in May 5 for the term that expires in January.
On Tuesday, Mfume vied in a crowded field to advance to the Nov. 3 general election to try to win a full term. As in an special primary in February, his challengers included state Sen. Jill P. Carter and Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, a former state Democratic Party chairperson and Cummings’ widow. Elijah Cummings died in October.
Klacik was also again on Tuesday’s Republican ballot, along with former 2nd Congressional District candidate Liz Matory and others.
The 7th Congressional District includes parts of Baltimore City, Baltimore County and Howard County.
All of the state’s congressional delegation members are Democrats except Rep. Andy Harris, who represents the Eastern Shore and a portion of Baltimore County. The Republican, who is seeking a sixth term, was opposed for the GOP nomination by conservative Jorge Delgado, a former economic policy adviser to U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, a Colorado Republican.
Jennifer Pingley, a nurse, and Mia Mason, a 20-year military veteran, competed on the Democratic side. Allison Galbraith, who ran unsuccessfully in the 2018 primary, withdrew in April but her name remained on the ballot.
Baltimore-area U.S. Reps. John Sarbanes and C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger also ran Tuesday, along with House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer of Southern Maryland and Reps. Jamie Raskin of Montgomery County, Anthony Brown of Anne Arundel and Prince George’s counties, and David Trone, whose district includes parts of Montgomery County as well as Western Maryland.
The last Maryland congressman to lose reelection was Republican Roscoe Bartlett of Frederick County in 2012 — and he was defeated only after his district was redrawn by Democrats in Annapolis to include more Democratic voters. Nationally, House members’ reelection rate in 2018 was 91% — and it was 97% in the congressional election before that.
Mfume left the House in 1996 to become president of the NAACP. Baltimore-born and raised, he chronicled his early life in a 1996 autobiography in which he described a misguided young man who quit school, fathered five children out of wedlock and ran with a gang.
The book recounted a street-corner “epiphany” one summer night nearly 50 years ago, which Mfume said began his transformation from an aimless punk in West Baltimore to an influential black leader. Mfume said he was in a craps game when he saw his mother — who had died of cancer more than seven years earlier — looking at him, first with sadness, then with love. Mfume, who is Baptist, describes it as a story of redemption and faith.