Mfume faces challengers again as he seeks to keep U.S. House seat he regained after Elijah Cummings’ death

The book recounted a street-corner “epiphany” one summer night nearly 50 years ago, which Mfume said began his transformation from an aimless punk in West Baltimore to an influential black leader. Mfume said he was in a craps game when he saw his mother — who had died of cancer more than seven years earlier — looking at him, first with sadness, then with love. Mfume, who is Baptist, describes it as a story of redemption and faith.