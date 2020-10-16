xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Maryland Gov. Hogan’s vote for president? Ronald Reagan

Pamela Wood
By
Baltimore Sun
Oct 16, 2020 10:39 AM
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, cast a write-in vote for the late former President Ronald Reagan. Hogan is shown July 15, 2020. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun)

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, who has demonstrated that he’s no ally of President Donald Trump, cast a write-in vote for the late President Ronald Reagan in this fall’s election.

The Republican governor voted by mail last week, his spokesman, Mike Ricci, said Friday.

Since Reagan is dead and not recognized as an official write-in candidate in Maryland, Hogan’s vote will be tallied as a vote for “other.” Maryland has two dozen recognized write-in candidates, including musician and entrepreneur Kanye West.

Hogan’s vote is not expected to make difference to the outcome of the Nov. 3 election in Maryland, where Trump is deeply unpopular. A recent Goucher College Poll found Democratic nominee Joe Biden leading Trump in the state, 61% to 30%.
Though Hogan was courted by the so-called “never Trumpers” in the GOP to get in the race as an alternative to the president, he ultimately decided against a presidential run in 2019.

Hogan was repeatedly asked about his aspirations this summer as he promoted his political memoir, “Still Standing.” He often demurred and said he was focused on leading Maryland through the coronavirus pandemic.

Hogan has frequently called out Trump this year for incorrect statements about the coronavirus and the lack of federal help for state governments.

Like many Republicans, Hogan considers Reagan a political hero. As a college student, Hogan supported Reagan’s unsuccessful primary challenge of incumbent President Gerald Ford in 1976. Hogan later was named chair of Youth for Reagan and served as a delegate to the 1980 Republican convention where the party nominated Reagan for the presidency.

“The way Reagan spoke, his positive worldview, how he seemed to care about people, his willingness to reach across the aisle — I had found my kind of Republican,” Hogan wrote in his book. “Those ideas really connected with me. They would form the foundation of my future political beliefs.”

Hogan is in the midst of his second four-year term as governor and is prevented from running again in 2024 due to term limits.

Four years ago, Hogan cast a write-in vote for his father, Larry Hogan Sr., for president. The elder Hogan, who died in 2017, was a former congressman and Prince George’s County executive.

The Washington Post first reported the governor’s vote for Reagan.

