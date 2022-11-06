Gubernatorial candidates Wes Moore, Dan Cox make their final pitches as campaign season nears its close

Offered dramatically different paths for the future of Maryland policy and politics, voters this week will pick a new slate of leaders in Annapolis as the race to succeed Republican Gov. Larry Hogan tops a ballot filled with state, federal and local contests.

Former bestselling author and nonprofit leader Wes Moore, hoping to flip the governor’s office to give Democrats control over both the executive and legislative branches of state government, is leading Republican Del. Dan Cox, polls and political observers say.

Election Day on Tuesday will also usher in a new era for the state’s top fiscal and law enforcement offices, as longtime Comptroller Peter Franchot and Attorney General Brian Frosh, both Democrats, opted not to seek reelection.

The Democratic candidates are leading in those races, too, with Baltimore Del. Brooke Lierman facing Republican Harford County Executive Barry Glassman for comptroller and U.S. Rep. Anthony Brown teeing off against former Republican Anne Arundel County Councilmember Michael Peroutka for attorney general.

Linda Jones, election support, carries electronic pollbooks Saturday to a workbench at the Baltimore County Board of Elections. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

The campaigns were out in force for the final full week of the campaign, overlapping each other and down-ballot candidates for the General Assembly and county offices. As of Saturday, about 18% of eligible active voters had cast ballots by mail or through in-person early voting, according to the State Board of Elections.

“We’re watching an intensity of voters,” Moore said in an interview Friday while riding in a campaign bus.

“We want Moore! We want Moore!” volunteers on board chanted after the energetic 44-year-old first-time candidate gave a short but powerful pep talk and the bus began ferrying them between locations in Prince George’s County to wave signs, dance and greet drivers at intersections.

Moore was set to cap a string of similar high-energy events and a donor-fueled ad blitz with a rally Monday alongside Democratic President Joe Biden in Bowie, the last big event in a campaign that could make him to become Maryland’s first Black governor.

Cox, a 48-year-old lawyer and freshman member of the state House of Delegates, was also spending his final campaign days talking with voters, stopping by early voting locations and touring businesses in Baltimore and Howard counties, as well as in his home county of Frederick.

“This is it. Let’s go get it. Let’s go win,” a smiling Cox said in a Facebook video Thursday with supporters, waving signs at Urbana Regional Library in Frederick on the last day of early voting. His staff did not return calls or messages for this story.

While national Democrats have recently and frequently boosted Moore — an August rally with Biden, one in Baltimore with Vice President Kamala Harris, ads featuring former President Barack Obama, a virtual event with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton — Cox has received no help from the national Republican establishment, besides a recent fundraiser at former President Donald Trump’s estate in Florida, as well as his endorsement. A rally scheduled for Sunday in Brunswick in Frederick County is expected to feature Trump’s spokeswoman, but not the former president.

Hogan, who maintains high approval ratings among voters of all stripes, refused to support Cox, despite the candidate recently trying to tie himself to the governor he once attempted to impeach.

The most recent independent statewide poll, sponsored by Baltimore Sun Media and the University of Baltimore, showed Moore leading by 31 percentage points among likely voters surveyed Oct. 20-23.

A couple weeks later, Moore still appeared to be on the verge of “cruising to victory,” said David Lublin, professor and chair of the Department of Government at American University. “He’s smartly not been taking it for granted, even if one suspects he could go on vacation and still become governor.”

A voter make their way past a wall of campaign signs to cast their ballot Oct. 27, 2022, on the first day of early voting at the McFaul Center in Bel Air. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Julian Wamble, an assistant professor of political science at George Washington University, said Democrats’ failed gubernatorial campaigns in 2014 and 2018 in Maryland, combined with concerns nationally about the accuracy of surveys of potential voters, means their candidates should not “rest on their presumed victory.”

Moore invested $1.7 million in television, digital, radio and other ads leading up to the last preelection campaign finance deadline on Oct. 24 — and he’s made hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of additional ad buys since then, according to campaign finance reports and documents filed with the Federal Communications Commission.

Cox bought some ads going back to Oct. 11, according to the FCC reports, and he’s invested more of his funds since then. For example, he spent at least $40,000 on 435 spots on cable networks from Oct. 24 through election week, according to the reports. Instead of buying fewer, more expensive 15- or 30-second spots on major networks, his ads have run sporadically across channels like ESPN, the NFL Network and The Weather Channel.

Moore, on the other hand, scheduled three 30-second spots costing a combined $51,000 to run during the Ravens’ game against the Saints on Monday, the eve of the election, according to a contract with WJZ-TV, the Baltimore CBS affiliate airing the game.

Susan Young of Lutherville and Jeremy Cook of Middle River review mail-in ballots as the Baltimore County Board of Elections officials began canvassing Saturday. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

Outfundraised and outspent 10 to 1 by Moore, Cox also hasn’t received support from national Republican groups that have invested millions in ads to win governors’ races in states like New York, Oregon and Wisconsin.

“You don’t have to have the most money to win, but it certainly helps,” said John Willis, a University of Baltimore professor and Maryland’s former secretary of state under Democratic Gov. Parris Glendening. “You can find [better-funded] campaigns where the candidate lost, but that’s when there was a compelling message on the other side. The insurrectionist, election-denier message is not a winner in Maryland.”

Moore has emphasized that side of Cox, calling him a “threat,” while offering his own mostly positive message focused on “work, wages and wealth.”

In Prince George’s on Friday, he echoed those plans to invest more heavily in child care, job retraining programs, infrastructure and technology, while reflecting on a campaign that overcame a large field of more experienced political figures in the July primary.

“I’ve run a race that my family can be proud of,” he said in an interview on the bus. “I’m not going to wake up the day after Election Day and say, ‘I wish I should have done this,’ or, ‘Wish we could have done that.’ We’ve done everything we can do.”

Mail-in ballots are counted Saturday at the Baltimore County Board of Elections. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

Moore also stumped in Baltimore City and the counties of Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard and Montgomery in recent days — hitting the most populous areas of the state. In a Friday meet-and-greet with seniors in Baltimore, he promised to address concerns about public safety and transportation. At an immigration unity and labor rights rally Saturday in Wheaton, he combined English and Spanish to tell the crowd about his grandmother, Winell Thomas, who was originally from Cuba and immigrated to the United States from Jamaica. She died Tuesday at age 95.

“She came to this country to build a life and she ended up building a legacy,” he said. “And so, when I look at this crowd and I look at this community, I see my family.”

Cox’s closing message appeared to focus on culture war and pandemic-era grievances that made him popular in some Republican circles but, analysts say, unelectable statewide. His statements in the campaign’s closing days included a condemnation of policies around transgender students’ bathroom use and a claim that he would fine public schools that replace snow days with remote virtual learning. His ads criticized government moves to protect the public from COVID-19, fostering “parental rights” and attacking Moore, including falsely asserting that Moore said he would defund the police.

“I’ll give Cox credit for this,” Willis said, “he’s been consistent with his message.”

Cox has also continued to recruit volunteers to support him at the polls on Election Day. After helping spread Trump’s false claims of widespread election fraud in 2020, Cox has refused to say he will accept Tuesday’s results.

The Baltimore Sun reported last month that an independent group associated with Cox’s campaign was recruiting volunteers to push for a hand-recount of ballots immediately after Election Day. Maryland law allows for audits and recounts under specific circumstances and run by election officials.

David Levine, an elections integrity fellow with the Alliance for Securing Democracy, a nonpartisan initiative within the German Marshall Fund of the United States, said such plans and Cox’s failed legal effort to restrict when mail-in ballots were tabulated raised concerns.

“It’s OK to raise issues about the process. It’s OK to be on the lookout for the vulnerabilities and whether they’ll be exploited,” Levine said. “But making vague statements that seemingly are at odds with state law, in the environment that we’re in, risks sparking a backlash against election officials and workers and, as we’ve seen, risks even sparking political violence.”

Levine said it’s always possible, and maybe even likely, some mistakes will happen, especially in an environment where many poll workers are new and there are increased levels of threats from people acting in bad faith. Maybe a ballot-scanning machine stops working, or a voter is accidentally handed the wrong type of ballot.

But for such errors, “the likelihood they have any impact on the election is very small,” he said.

The 382,000 Maryland voters who cast ballots at early voting sites was in line with early turnout in 2018, the last gubernatorial election. Add the 360,000 voters who mailed in ballots by Saturday, out of the 640,000 who requested them, and the total votes already cast this fall amounts to 21% of Democrats and 17.5% of Republicans.

Mail-in ballot usage has traditionally skewed Democratic, so the final gap depends on Republican and Democratic turnout Tuesday. Across Maryland, polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Mail-in ballots must be postmarked or placed in a designated ballot drop box by 8 p.m. Election Day.

The outcomes of the statewide races may be known Tuesday night or Wednesday, as some of the state’s biggest counties have been scanning mail-in ballots ahead of Election Day, unlike in the primary. But results for smaller races, and those expected to be closer contests, may take days.

Willis noted Hogan won in 2014 in large part because Republicans turned out at a rate 12% better than Democrats. It doesn’t look like that’s happening again, he said.

“The enthusiasm gap that was there was a different level of enthusiasm,” Willis said. “But it’s not there this year.”

Baltimore Sun reporter Ngan Ho contributed to this article.