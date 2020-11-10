Here are 5 ways the election of Joe Biden as president could affect Maryland

Here are five ways in which Democrat Joe Biden’s election as president could affect Maryland, according to the state’s U.S. senators and others. The senators — and seven of the state’s eight U.S. House members — are Democrats and supported the former vice president’s candidacy.
More money for Baltimore
State Democrats are hopeful that more funding — such as Community Development Block Grants and assistance for police training — will be available for the city in a Biden administration.
The new administration may “fund the efforts to implement the changes that are needed in the Baltimore City Police Department in regards to training and in regards to community relations and how you deal with related problems in the community that make it harder for law enforcement,” U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin said Monday.
Baltimore is operating under a 2017 federal consent decree after an investigation found officers routinely violated residents' constitutional rights.
Smoother relationship with federal workers
The administration of Republican President Donald Trump has battled with federal workers over job protections, collective bargaining and other issues.
“Clearly, we have a president who will stop beating up on the federal workers,” U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen said Monday of Biden. “We will see respect for the merit-based federal civil service that will help restore morale to so many of our agencies.”
About 145,000 federal jobs are based in Maryland, and many more state residents work in Washington and Northern Virginia for the federal government.
Marylanders moving up
Maryland is home to a number of medical experts who have been highly visible during the coronavirus pandemic. These include former Baltimore Health Commissioners Dr. Leana Wen, a visiting professor at the George Washington University and a former Planned Parenthood president, and Dr. Joshua Sharfstein, a vice dean in the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and a former state health secretary.
Though none was named to the coronavirus transition team announced by the president-elect, some of these experts could assume roles in a Biden administration.
Marylanders to watch for other positions include Democratic National Committee chair Tom Perez and former state Democratic chair Kathleen Matthews.
A cleaner Chesapeake Bay?
Maryland’s Democratic senators expect an easier time enacting Chesapeake Bay protection efforts and gaining needed funding.
“We made progress in this Congress on the Chesapeake Bay. That’s with a president who was hostile to the Chesapeake Bay,” Cardin said. “We expect to make much greater progress in our partnership with the federal government dealing with the Chesapeake Bay.”
Support for the ‘Dreamers’
Biden has promised support for the recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program — the “Dreamers.”
The DACA beneficiaries were brought to — or kept in — the United States illegally by their parents. They have been allowed to stay under the Obama-era program.
Biden “will secure DACA, which is so important to thousands of people in the state of Maryland,” Van Hollen said.