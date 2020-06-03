What we learned from Tuesday’s primary election in Maryland, from long lines to a mayoral short-timer

The votes are still being counted, but we already know at least this much about Maryland’s primary election:
People wanted to vote in person
While elections officials strongly encouraged voters to cast their ballots via the mail or drop boxes distributed across the state, voters proved that many still wanted to show up to the polls in person, particularly in Baltimore City.
By the end of the day Tuesday, 42,451 people voted in person across the state, 6,236 of them in Baltimore. While Baltimore’s total accounted for only 2% of the eligible registered voters in the city, it was double the percentage of voters who opted for in-person voting during an April special congressional election in District 7 when Maryland officials first tried widespread vote-by-mail.
John Willis, Maryland’s former secretary of state, said turnout among voters who did not receive their ballots in the mail was easy to predict. But elections officials also needed to account for voters unprepared for the cultural change of voting by mail. Trying to shift the public’s mindset so quickly wasn’t realistic, he said.
Many voters in line Tuesday said they received ballots at their houses but preferred to vote in person.
“I just didn’t trust the drop-off,” said Tamika Patterson, a 41-year-old Baltimore City resident who voted at Northwood Elementary School on Tuesday morning.
Erica Davis got her ballot in the mail, but she prefers to vote in person, rather than casting her vote through the mail. Voting in person leaves less room for error, and it also carries a greater sense of civic duty, she said.
“It feels much more that you’re out there doing it,” Davis said. “Mail-in should be for people who are physically unable to come out and vote. ... People fought for us to be able to vote. It’s our right.”
Baltimore’s lame-duck mayor in a time of crises
We’re not certain who won the Democratic nomination for Baltimore’s mayor, but we do know it wasn’t Bernard C. “Jack” Young, the current office-holder.
Young was a distant fifth place after the initial returns were counted Tuesday, with about 7% of the vote.
Young took over in a time of turmoil after Catherine Pugh’s resignation. He helped guide the city through its recovery from a ransomware attack.
Now, Young will have to respond to protests against police brutality that have filled the streets of Baltimore and other cities across the nation the past week, manage the coronavirus pandemic and public health crisis, and try to slow Baltimore’s relentless violent crime and homicide rates — all knowing he’ll hand the job off to someone else.
Congressional incumbents cruise
In a time of national uncertainty, Maryland voters chose familiar faces to represent them in Washington. There were no upsets in Maryland’s congressional primaries.
After winning a special election in April to fill out the remainder of the late Elijah Cummings’ term in the 7th District, U.S. Rep. Kweisi Mfume won the Democratic nomination Tuesday for a new two-year term by a 3-1 margin.
Baltimore-area Rep. John Sarbanes and C. A. Dutch Ruppersberger, both Democrats, won their nominations by even larger margins — about 4-1. So did Maryland’s lone Republican, U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, who represents parts of Baltimore County and the entire Eastern Shore.
What needs to change by November
Two major problems: Ballots weren’t delivered soon enough and there weren’t enough places to cast a ballot in person Tuesday.
The state has blamed a contractor, SeaChange, for late-arriving ballots. SeaChange said it received voter files late from the state.
In addition, some voters whose mailed ballots were marked as undeliverable were also recorded as having cast a vote. About 1,000 people had to use a provisional ballot to cast their vote in person Tuesday.
All of these problems need to be resolved before November’s general election — which could still be affected by the pandemic.
Amy Cruice with the ACLU of Maryland said she has recommended a logistics team that could quickly head to polling places, scan and find the bottlenecks and be dedicated to solving problems in real time.
“I’m sympathetic to the fact that we have a small number of people who work for the boards of elections and a small number of people out there at the polls, but really for November, we have to invest a lot more,” she said.
Baltimore Sun reporters Colin Campbell and Emily Opilo contributed to this article.