Maryland voters will choose between Democratic U.S. Rep. Anthony Brown and Republican Michael Peroutka for attorney general

Advertisement

Advertisement

Voters across Maryland cast ballots Tuesday in the race between Democratic U.S. Rep. Anthony Brown and his Republican opponent, Michael Peroutka, to be Maryland’s chief law enforcement official.

The winner of the race will succeed Attorney General Brian Frosh, a Democrat who served two terms in the position and did not run for reelection.

Maryland has not elected a Republican attorney general since 1919. If Brown wins, as expected, he would become the first Black person to hold the office, which traditionally has been tasked with defending the interests of Marylanders.

The election pitted the mainstream Democratic values of Brown against the far-right views of Peroutka, with the candidates at odds over something so fundamental as which laws to enforce if elected.

Brown has pledged to uphold the state’s law, while expressing a commitment to ensuring access to abortion and stemming gun violence.

In a statement provided shortly before the polls closed, Brown said he could “feel the excitement and enthusiasm for new leadership ready to change Maryland for the better.”

“Headed into election day, we were confident but never complacent,” the congressman said. “I’m optimistic that when Marylanders make their choice, they will choose a more just and equitable state by electing Democrats up and down the ballot.”

Peroutka did not respond to requests for comment.

Advertisement

He said previously he would enforce “God’s law” if elected. He opposes same-sex marriage and vowed to prosecute public officials who violate “the God-given, constitutionally protected, liberties of Marylanders.”

Peroutka is a retired debt-collecting attorney and former board member of the League of the South, a white nationalist hate group. The former Anne Arundel County councilman once advocated for southern secession.

Brown has said his opponent’s beliefs “have no place anywhere near the office of the attorney general.”

Maryland Policy & Politics Weekly Keep up to date with Maryland politics, elections and important decisions made by federal, state and local government officials. >

No stranger to high-level politics, Congressman Brown was lieutenant governor for eight years under then-Gov. Martin O’Malley. Hand-picked by O’Malley to replace him, Brown lost to Republican Larry Hogan, who is nearing the end of his second and last term as governor.

In the Democratic primary, Brown faced a familiar face: retired District Court Judge Katie Curran O’Malley. Despite the two campaigning on practically indistinguishable platforms (criminal justice reform, police accountability, protecting Maryland’s environmental resources), Brown cruised to a comfortable victory over the wife of his former running mate.

Brown raised hundreds of thousands of dollars more than Peroutka, who has largely declined media requests and interviews.

Advertisement

A Harvard Law graduate and retired Army Reserve colonel, Brown served as a JAG officer. He served two terms as a state delegate representing Prince George’s County before becoming lieutenant governor. Years after his unsuccessful bid for governor, he was elected to Congress in 2017. Brown represents Maryland’s 4th Congressional District, which encompasses parts of Anne Arundel and Prince George’s counties.

He announced his candidacy for attorney general in October. Brown has advocated for a ban on untraceable ghost guns and exploring the creation of a special court to handle low-level gun cases more efficiently, which he believes will serve as a deterrent for more serious crimes.

Brown said he would dedicate requisite resources to implement a “local crime-fighting strategy” in Baltimore.

The attorney general provides legal advice to state agencies and represents the state in court. The chief legal officer makes a salary of $149,500.