Maryland voters open eight days of early, in-person voting amid robust turnout from mail-in voters

Nearly 900,000 Maryland voters have already cast ballots by mail. Now, it’s the turn of those who want to show up in person to vote.
At the start of early voting at 7 a.m. Monday in Columbia, Armon Wilson was first in line of at least 200 people at Wilde Lake High School. The 19-year-old woke up at 4 a.m. and walked an hour in sprinkling rain to get in line at 5:15 a.m.
“I’m here to show older people: younger people — we vote,” Wilson said. “We’ve got to back up talk with action.”
On the ballot are the presidential race, congressional seats and two statewide ballot questions asking voters whether to amend Maryland’s constitution. Locally, many voters are seeing additional ballot questions, and Baltimore City voters are making choices to select a new mayor, City Council president and council members.
It’s the first time early voting has been offered in 2020 and in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Election officials opted against allowing voters to cast ballots early during the June primary.
About 80 centers are being offered across the state from Monday through Nov. 2, more than in a typical year, in hopes of spacing out voters and avoiding the spread of the virus.
Wendy Blackston has never early voted nor has she ever waited to vote in a line as long as the one at Wilde Lake. With a turquoise coffee mug in hand and mini chair underneath her arm, Blackston didn’t mind because this year, she said, democracy was on the ballot.
“I planned this vote, made sure it counted,” Blackston, 55, said. “I feel like our country is going in the wrong direction. Hopefully, we can establish civility and governance and bring some respect to the political process.”
Elections officials planned numerous COVID-19 safety measures, including Plexiglas partitions, socially distanced outdoor lines and frequent sanitizing of voting equipment and surfaces. In Baltimore City, voters were to respond to a coronavirus questionnaire before going inside in an effort to screen voters who may have been exposed to the virus.
In another effort to minimize the spread of the coronavirus, election officials across the state established larger venues as voting centers, including several stadiums such as Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore.
At Camden Yards on Monday morning, the line of voters stretched the length of the historic, brick warehouse, which was bathed in red, white and blue lights.
Still, many Maryland voters opted to vote via mail-in ballots, rather than make a trip to in-person voting center. As of Monday, nearly 1.7 million voters across the state had put in requests for ballots and about 54% had returned them.
Maryland has 4.1 million eligible, active voters out of a population of more than 6 million.
Baltimore Sun reporter Christine Condon and Baltimore Sun Media Group reporter Ana Faguy contributed to this article.