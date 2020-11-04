Maryland to report more Election Day returns Wednesday after slow transfer of data from counties' voting centers

Additional Election Day returns will be reported Wednesday in Maryland after a technical issue delayed the release of some of Tuesday’s votes from the state’s five biggest jurisdictions.
Anne Arundel County should finish reporting in-person Election Day returns Wednesday, and more of Tuesday’s returns are expected in the coming days from Baltimore City and the counties of Baltimore, Montgomery and Prince George’s, said Nikki Charlson, the state deputy elections administrator.
“We have Election Day results for 19 other counties, and we have partial results for four of those five,” Charlson said. “We are working with our vendor to see if there is a way to speed up that transfer process.”
The delay arose because of the length of time it was taking to upload data from counties to the state’s central database.
Because voters could cast ballots at any center in the county where they live, software checked for data from each precinct in the county during the transfer of information from thumb drives used in scanners at counties' voting centers. When a center in one part of a county had no voters from a precinct far away, the system would prompt an election official to confirm there were no votes from that area.
That slowed the process down. Typically, it takes two to three minutes to transfer information from a thumb drive. Because it was taking four times that long early Wednesday, election officials decided to halt reporting about 1 a.m., Charlson said.
“It is low-tech because that is the most secure way to transfer those election results,” she said. “That is how voting systems typically operate.”
Counties had centralized voting centers to pool staffing and equipment and reduce the risk from the coronavirus. After the more than 300 voting centers across Maryland closed Tuesday night, returns from early voting, as well as the number of mail-in ballots counted so far, were released. Then, Election Day returns began to come in from the 474,749 people who voted Tuesday.
The more voters a county has, the more voter centers it had, so the delays affected the biggest jurisdictions.
Information from 15 of the 160 thumb drives used in Anne Arundel and a dozen of the 80 thumb drives used in Baltimore City reached the state Tuesday night.
An unspecified issue in Baltimore County led to no data being transferred from its 128 thumb drives, Charlson said.
Forty-two of the 292 thumb drives used in Montgomery County were uploaded and six of 440 in Prince George’s County.
“The counties will continue transferring those results today, and we can provide you updates on how those are going,” Charlson said.
Only further Election Day returns will be reported Wednesday. The counting of mail-in ballots set to resume across the state Thursday. Ballots had to be postmarked by 8 p.m. Tuesday or left in a drop box by that time to be counted.
Baltimore Sun reporter Emily Opilo contributed to this article.