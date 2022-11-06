Dan Cox, Maryland’s Republican candidate for governor, campaigns on home turf heading into Election Day

Patrons carry candidate signs during the Brunswick Veterans' Day Parade. (Sam Janesch / Baltimore Sun)

BRUNSWICK — Gloomy polls and rainy weather couldn’t wipe the smile off Del. Dan Cox’s face Sunday as the Republican gubernatorial nominee greeted voters on his home turf during one of the country’s oldest Veterans Day parades.

“The momentum is there. We see that the turnout is strong for us. We’re gonna win,” Cox said, as he walked with a couple of dozen supporters during the 90th annual Brunswick Veterans Day Parade in Western Maryland.

The 48-year-old lawyer is widely seen to be facing an uphill battle against Democrat Wes Moore in the race to succeed Republican Gov. Larry Hogan.

Two days from Election Day, Cox received warm welcomes from many voters — but also some jeers — in his home base of Frederick County.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox spoke Oct. 31, 2022, with supporters and the media at a campaign event in Columbia. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

He said in an interview that voters were “waking up” to the realization they must vote to “make sure that the policies that are being addressed actually help their children, don’t indoctrinate them; actually help their businesses, don’t overtax them; and actually ensure that the streets are safe.”

Hours after his stroll down Potomac Street in Brunswick, Cox was scheduled to punctuate his campaign with a final rally in the same town, according to an event invitation. Scheduled speakers included former Republican congressional candidate Kim Klacik of Baltimore and Liz Harrington, former Republican President Donald Trump’s spokeswoman.

The former president himself has not held any events this year in Maryland, as he’s done in other states with GOP candidates. Trump, however, did invite Cox to his Florida home, Mar-a-Lago, for a fundraiser.

Cox’s longtime and loyal support of Trump — which included spreading his false claims of widespread election fraud in 2020 — has been the defining element of both Cox’s success and his potential shortcomings this election year. The former president’s endorsement and his tele-rallies were credited as helping Cox overcome Kelly Schulz, a better-funded and Hogan-backed candidate in the July primary. But facing a general electorate this fall that overwhelmingly backed Democratic President Joe Biden two years ago, Cox’s ties to Trump are largely seen as a liability in Maryland.

Moore, who has referred to Cox as a “threat,” led by 31 percentage points in a recent poll sponsored by Baltimore Sun Media and the University of Baltimore.

Biden is scheduled to come Monday afternoon to Bowie State University for a rally with Moore and Maryland’s other statewide Democratic candidates, according to the Democratic National Committee. The president, Vice President Kamala Harris and first lady Jill Biden have been crisscrossing the country on behalf of Democratic candidates in the midterm elections, trying to keep the party in control of Congress despite voters’ concerns about the economy and crime.

Randy George, a 63-year-old retired probation officer who’s watched the Brunswick parade from his house on Potomac Street his entire life, held a Cox campaign pin. He talked about supporting the Republican, but also wanting both parties to come together.

“I believe in supporting farmland. I believe in open space. I believe in a woman’s right to do this and that. That’s not my business,” George said. “But I believe in my right to own a gun. I believe in my right to support the flag.”

George said he was excited to see Cox in the parade because politicians, he said, will often show up in his town and then not return after their elections. Cox was elected in 2018 to a four-year term in the state House of Delegates, representing areas of Frederick and Carroll counties.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore was interviewed Oct. 31, 2022, by 7-year-old Chloe Neal for her YouTube channel after voting at Westside Skill Center in Baltimore. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Robert Clemson, another Cox supporter who shook the candidate’s hand, said he’s frustrated by federal immigration and economic policies.

“We lost the manufacturing base. We lost a lot of jobs,” said Clemson, a heating, ventilation and air conditioning technician from Myersville. “Some people need to work at a plant. … We need to incentivize companies to be here.”

Others had harsh words for the nominee, including a group that included Brunswick Councilmember Chris Vigliotti, a Democrat who shouted at Cox for his opposition to transgender rights.

“Anybody that conflates sexuality with gender identity is a danger to my family, as well as the other families of the good people of Brunswick,” Vigliotti said.

About 1 in 5 Maryland voters — and a slightly higher percentage of Democrats than Republicans — had voted heading into Saturday, state records show.

To overcome a Democratic voter registration edge of about 1.2 million voters, Cox would need to collect a significant number of those Democrats and unaffiliated or third-party voters, as well as see a higher percentage of Republicans turn out Tuesday.

Hogan, who won his first outsider campaign in 2014 with crossover appeal and higher Republican turnout, refused to support Cox. While Cox routinely criticized and tried to impeach Hogan for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, the candidate has in the past month tried to moderate his message, saying he’s agreed with Hogan on nearly everything other than the pandemic.

Frederick County has the narrowest gap between registered Democrats and Republicans — 76,712 to 68,334, respectively — among Maryland’s largest counties. Statewide, Democrats enjoy a 2 to 1 majority.

Maryland Democratic Governor nominee Wes Moore's running mate Aruna Miller takes with a patrons during the Brunswick Veterans' Day Parade. (Sam Janesch / Baltimore Sun)

Aruna Miller, Wes Moore’s running mate for lieutenant governor, walked a few dozen floats ahead of Cox in Brunswick. Moore spent part of the day in Prince George’s County.

“A lot of rural and Western Maryland feel like they’re being left behind, and Wes Moore and I want them to know, you’re not going to be left behind. We care about you,” Miller said. “We’re going to fight for you till the bitter end. And that’s why we’re here, and of course, to celebrate our veterans, and the great service they’ve provided to our country.”