Here’s where each Baltimore City Council race stands, nearly a week after primary day

As the returns of Maryland’s first attempt at a mostly mail-in election last week continued to trickle in, votes were still being counted in all 14 Baltimore City Council races — most notably in District 1, where the state initially reported incorrect returns on primary day due to a printing error.
Regardless of who takes the 1st District, more than a third of the City Council will turn over. Five seats were open, due to three incumbents running for higher office this election cycle and two others retiring.
Here’s a district-by-district look at how each council race is playing out:
District 1
The printing error on many 1st District ballots caused a primary day stir when early returns from the elections board incorrectly showed City Councilman Zeke Cohen receiving only 39 votes to 1,882 for Paris Bienert, his challenger for the Democratic nomination.
After Cohen and Bienert called the numbers into question, the state temporarily removed the returns — not only from the 1st District in Southeast Baltimore, but all city races — from its website while looking into the issue.
The discovery that the printing error had led to a problem scanning ballots correctly prompted elections officials to remedy the issue by copying votes onto properly printed forms for scanning and counting.
As of Monday, Cohen had received 65% of the vote to Bienert’s 35%.
Election staff duplicated and scanned in about 1,000 of the misprinted District 1 ballots on Sunday. There were at least 1,800 more that had not been touched when the day ended, officials said. Copying votes onto ballots that can be scanned has been taking more than 2 minutes per ballot.
Both candidates declined to comment Monday, as they waited for the rest of the votes to be tallied.
District 2
City Councilwoman Danielle McCray, who received 59% of the votes counted in Northeast Baltimore’s 2nd District race as of Monday, was poised to defeat two challengers for the Democratic nomination, according to an analysis for The Baltimore Sun.
McCray is running for a term of her own after being appointed to the council last spring, when then-Councilman Brandon Scott was elevated to Council president and following the resignation of Democratic Mayor Catherine Pugh.
She did not respond to a request for comment.
Brendon Joyner-El was unopposed in the GOP primary.
Democrats outnumber Republicans by a 10-1 margin in Baltimore, so the winner of the Democratic primary usually wins the general election.
District 3
Councilman Ryan Dorsey has declared himself the winner of the Democratic primary, with 58% of the vote over top challenger Rain Pryor’s 36% as of Monday. According to an analysis for The Sun, Dorsey appeared headed for victory.
Dorsey is chair of the council’s transportation committee and sought a second term representing the Northeast Baltimore district.
“[T]hanks for re-electing me,” he tweeted the morning after the June 2 primary. “I’m ready to keep working."
Pryor could not be reached Monday for comment.
David Marshall Wright was unopposed for the Republican nomination.
District 4
In the crowded field of 10 candidates — the largest of the council races — running to succeed Councilman Bill Henry in North Baltimore, Mark Conway led all comers but with a margin of just 231 votes as of Monday.
Conway had 28% of the votes in the contest for the Democratic nomination in the 4th District, closely trailed by Logan Endow (26%) and Nicole E. Harris-Crest (20%).
“It’s looking promising, but we’re waiting to see," Conway said.
Endow wasn’t ready to call the race Monday, either.
“I probably won’t be issuing a statement until Friday,” Endow said. That’s the deadline for the ballots to be counted and the results certified.
District 5
Councilman Isaac “Yitzy” Schleifer was headed for election to a second term representing District 5 in Northwest Baltimore, with 63% of the votes to challenger Chris Ervin’s 37% as of Monday.
The race was a rematch of the 2016 contest, with one fewer candidate.
Schleifer could not be reached Monday for comment.
“We are still observing the count like everyone else,” Ervin said in an email.
Maria Vismale was unopposed for the Republican nomination.
District 6
Council Vice President Sharon Green Middleton, who has held the 6th District seat in Northwest Baltimore since 2007, was poised to defeat her two challengers with 64% of the votes as of Monday.
“I will definitely not be declaring victory until all the votes are counted,” Middleton said in a text message.
GOP candidate Michelle Andrews was unopposed for her party’s nomination.
District 7
With Councilman Leon Pinkett running unsuccessfully for Council president, five Democratic candidates ran for the nomination to represent the 7th District in West Baltimore.
Front-runner James Torrence led the field with 36% of the votes, followed by Tori Rose (24%) and Brian Sims (23%), as of Monday. About 1,000 votes separated the top two candidates.
“We’re very confident, but we want to wait till every vote is counted," Torrence said.
GOP candidate Christopher Anderson was unopposed for his party’s nomination.
District 8
Councilman Kristerfer Burnett appeared to be headed for victory in West Baltimore’s District 8, with nearly 63% of the vote as of Monday.
He faced one challenger for the Democratic nomination, Anthony Greene, an internship coordinator in the Mayor’s Office of Economic Development.
Burnett said he felt “really good” about the race, but didn’t plan to declare victory until the elections board certified the results Friday.
District 9
In the Southwest Baltimore 9th District, well-funded Councilman John Bullock declared victory — holding two-thirds of the votes counted as of Monday — for the Democratic nomination over three cashless opponents.
“At this point, we’re pretty comfortable declaring victory,” he said in an interview. “We’re looking forward to another four years.”
District 10
Among nine Democratic candidates and two Republicans running for the seat held by retiring Councilman Ed Reisinger’s in South Baltimore, Phylicia Porter was the Democratic primary front-runner with 32% of the vote as of Monday.
She had a 719-vote lead over Keisha Allen, her closest competitor, who had 17% of the vote so far.
Porter said her campaign was watching the vote count Monday. Allen could not be reached for comment.
“There were a lot of irregularities this election, and we want to make sure every vote is counted before possibly declaring victory,” Porter said.
The 10th District saw the only competitive GOP primary in the city. Michael Nolet had 90% of the votes to Mekkah X. Mohammed’s 10%.
Nolet said he was not ready to claim victory. He criticized the mail-in election process as a “fiasco” and said he hoped the state would find an alternative for the general election in the fall.
“I don’t think it’s affected my campaign, but we’ve got to figure out something better,” he said.
District 11
In the only uncontested district, Democrat Eric Costello did not face any challengers for re-election to the office representing downtown and South Baltimore.
“I’m grateful to the voters for all the support,” Costello said Monday. “Looking forward to working for four more years.”
District 12
Councilman Robert Stokes Sr., who narrowly won his first term serving East Baltimore’s 12th District in 2016, led top challenger Phillip Westry by a slim margin of 319 votes as of Monday.
Stokes, who was considered the council’s most vulnerable freshman, had 41% of the vote to Westry’s 37%.
Westry expected the race to remain tight as the rest of the votes were tallied.
“It’s just going to keep getting closer," he said Monday. "Our hope is that there are enough votes remaining to close the gap. The part we don’t know is exactly how many votes are left [to count] in the 12th District.”
Stokes could not be reached Monday for comment.
Eugene Boikai had no opposition for the Republican nomination.
District 13
An open primary to replace first-term Councilwoman Shannon Sneed, who ran unsuccessfully for City Council president, invited a field of seven Democrats.
As of Monday, front-runner Antonio Glover had 36% of the votes with a 659-vote lead over Jackie Addison, who had 27%.
Neither Glover nor Addison could be reached for comment Monday.
District 14
Odette Ramos, who received retiring longtime Councilwoman Mary Pat Clarke’s endorsement in the open North Baltimore District 14 race to succeed her, was poised to become the city’s first Hispanic elected official, according to an analysis for The Sun.
Ramos had 65% of the vote as of Monday, but she said she planned to honor the process and allow more votes to be counted before declaring herself the winner in the Democratic primary.
“I’m going to at least wait another day,” she said. “They’re still counting today. Then, they’ll be counting the provisionals. ... You’ll hear from me in the next couple of days.”
Joseph Kane II, who was in second place with 15% of the vote, said he’s waiting on the rest of the votes to be counted.
“We’re still following along with everybody else,” he said.
Charles Long was unopposed for the GOP nomination.
Baltimore Sun reporter Emily Opilo contributed to this article.