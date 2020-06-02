In rare competitive Baltimore Comptroller race, Councilman Henry hopes to unseat incumbent Pratt in final push

For the first time in two decades, the race for Baltimore Comptroller will be one to watch on Election Night.
Democratic City Councilman Bill Henry is hoping to unseat longtime incumbent Joan Pratt, who was first elected in 1995.
A normally below-the-radar race to be the city’s fiscal watchdog, this contest was shepherded into the spotlight by a serious challenger. There was also additional scrutiny this year on Pratt, who had to repeatedly defend her business ties to former Mayor Catherine Pugh, who resigned from office before pleading guilty to federal conspiracy and tax evasion charges.
Because of the switch to mostly mail-in voting and coronavirus-related precautions, it’s very possible residents won’t know the outcome in tight races by Tuesday night. When the state elections board announces results after the polls close at 8 p.m., it will include votes cast last week or earlier via mail or deposited in drop boxes.
Results are scheduled to be certified by June 12.
The contest is expected to be close: A May poll found Pratt favored by 41% of the likely Democratic primary voters, while Henry had the support of 34% of respondents. There is no Republican candidate running.
The comptroller’s office is charged with conducting audits, managing city real estate, and operating the municipal telephone and mail delivery systems. The job also comes with a seat on the five-member Board of Estimates, which oversees all spending above $25,000.
Henry, who has represented North Baltimore on the City Council since 2007, campaigned on a promise to bring greater transparency and accountability to the role. Pratt, meanwhile, touted her record in office and said she’s saved the city tens of millions of dollars during her tenure.
She’s been a fixture of Democratic politics for decades. Pratt, 68, is a trustee at Bethel A.M.E Church and has served on various community boards. She is also an accountant and continues to run her own firm.
Joseph Taylor, 35, stood in line to cast his ballot at Mount Pleasant Church and Ministries, even as a brief spurt of rain poured down on voters. He said Pratt hadn’t given him a reason not to vote for her.
“She’s reachable, she’s relatable,” he said. “She’s a part of the community and, to me, she’s been favorable to Baltimore for so many years."
Court documents earlier this year revealed that Pugh used a clothing shop co-owned with Pratt to hide illegal contributions to her mayoral campaign. The business partners filed a false tax return for 2016 that made no mention of receiving those funds.
Pratt, who filed the returns, has repeatedly said she too was duped by the former mayor and had no idea of any impropriety. She has not been charged with a crime.
She has also been the subject of stinging inspector general reports in recent months, including one that laid out how Pratt voted 30 times in three years to approve millions of dollars worth of city spending on organizations with which she appeared to have a connection. That came after an initial investigation found Pratt voted in 2017 to sell city property to her church.
Eddie Scott, 28, said he’s voting for a change in leadership across the offices of City Hall. He said he’s troubled by Pratt’s connection with Pugh, and especially that the problems were related to finances.
The Northeast Baltimore resident cast his ballot for Henry. “I’ve known him a long time and I think he’s going to bring change to that office,” he said.
Henry, 51, is currently chair of the council’s Equity and Structure Committee, and sits on the budget committee. He has introduced several charter amendments intended to restructure the balance of power in City Hall, including one that would give subpoena power to the city auditor.
The councilman also had the vocal support of several of the elected officials he serves with, who say he would represent a needed change in the comptroller’s office.
Henry says he wants to oversee much-needed modernization of the comptroller’s office, and well as better and more frequent audits of city agencies.
Pratt meanwhile said she would harness her experience to help the city out of the economic turmoil touched off by the coronavirus pandemic.
Henry raised more money during this campaign, but Pratt benefited from a large campaign bank account accumulated over her years in office.
Latest Elections 2020
The job comes with a salary of about $125,000.