Three top contenders for Baltimore City Council president work to convince voters on Election Day

Voters lined up at the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in the first competitive contest for Baltimore City Council president in about a decade.
Polls showed the potential for a tight race between the three top contenders in the Democratic primary — state Del. Nick Mosby, former City Councilman Carl Stokes and City Councilwoman Shannon Sneed.
Along with the mayor and comptroller, whoever is elected as the next City Council president will play a visible role in helping Baltimore recover from the coronavirus pandemic. The person will chair the city’s powerful spending board and preside over its 15-member legislative body.
The City Council president is elected city-wide and is first in the line of succession if the mayor dies or resigns the office. Three of the past four mayors, including current Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young, were City Council presidents who ascended to the position when the sitting mayor resigned.
Because the state switched to mostly mail-in voting, it could be days before city residents have a clear picture of the tally. When the state elections board announces results after the polls close at 8 p.m., it will include votes cast last week or earlier via mail or deposited in drop boxes.
Results are scheduled to be certified by June 12.
The job pays about $125,000 a year.
Mosby, a West Baltimore legislator who is married to Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby, has been vocal throughout the health crisis about addressing racial disparities. He pressured the state to provide a breakdown of cases by race and ZIP code, with the goal of rectifying disparities early on and limiting the disproportionate harm in the black community.
As council president, Mosby, 41, said wants to hold lead paint manufacturers accountable, and tackle deep-rooted problems like troubled schools and homelessness.
According to a poll conducted for The Baltimore Sun, University of Baltimore and WYPR-FM in mid-May, Mosby favored by 24% of likely Democratic voters.
Da’Vontre Miller, 26, went to Mount Pleasant Church and Ministries with his grandma to cast his ballot in-person because, he said, “there’s nothing like taking that walk to the poll and putting your vote in.” And when he did, he knew it would be for Mosby.
He’s worked with the legislator at community events over the years, and can overlook that they attended rival public high schools: Baltimore Polytechnic Institute for Mosby versus Baltimore City College for Miller.
He appreciates that he’s already got experience on the City Council.
“I believe he’ll get the job done," Miller said. “I believe he’ll get the job done, and he knows what he’s doing.”
Stokes, 70, is a longtime political fixture in Baltimore. He formerly represented East Baltimore, where he was raised. During his tenure, he carved out signature issues like ordering audits for city agencies and scrutinizing deals for publicly-financed redevelopment projects.
This is his second run for council president. He last competed for that job in 2003, and came in third in the primary behind future mayors Sheila Dixon and Catherine Pugh. He’s also a former Baltimore school board member, with considerable name recognition.
Stokes wants to push for local hiring and focus on improving public safety.
He had 20% support in the recent poll.
Sneed, a freshman City Council member representing East Baltimore, said she wants champion legislation for the city’s working families. During her first term, she successfully sponsored legislation to require space in city businesses for nursing mothers and a bill to require all top officials in local government to live in the city.
The poll showed Sneed, 39, with the backing of 18% of voters polled. More so than the other two top contenders, her campaign benefited from a surge of interest in recent weeks.
Only Sneed ran on an official slate with other candidates. She aligned herself with City Council President Brandon Scott’s mayoral bid as well as several incumbent council members and some challengers.
With Scott locked into a tight race for mayor, this year represents the first competitive contest for the position since Young first took over the job a decade ago.
Jovani Patterson is the only Republican running. Registered Democrats outnumber Republican voters by nearly 10 to 1 in Baltimore.