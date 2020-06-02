Baltimore City Council likely to be reshaped as Tuesday’s election poised to usher in slew of newcomers

More than a third of the Baltimore City Council will turn over after Tuesday’s primary, as at least five newcomers are headed for office.
The primary — which in heavily Democratic Baltimore is the de facto election — will change the face of the city council as five incumbents retire or run for higher office, and challengers threaten to unseat other council members in competitive races.
The new council members, whose election comes one day after thousands took to the streets and shut down Interstate 83 and City Hall in a youth-led, peaceful protest against police brutality, are expected to continue the council’s trend from the most recent election: younger and more progressive.
With voting held by mail-in ballots and just six in-person ballot drop-off boxes around the city as a health precaution amid the coronavirus pandemic, final results aren’t expected for most of the council races Tuesday.
About half of Tuesday’s Democratic winners will face GOP challengers in November’s general election. But because Democrats outnumber Republicans in the city nearly 10-to-1, the primary routinely determines who serves on the council.
The election season was upended by the new coronavirus pandemic, which made it difficult for the 61 Democrats and nine Republicans running for the council to introduce themselves to city voters. Many relied on mailers, yard signs, social media advertisements, virtual meet-ups and phone banks in place on door knocking and community forums.
The new council will face a significant challenge to help the mayor bring recovery to the city in the aftermath of the pandemic that has ravaged businesses, families and government coffers. A city council member is paid about $73,000 a year for four years.
With City Councilman Bill Henry relinquishing his 4th District seat to challenge incumbent Joan Pratt for the Democratic nomination for comptroller, Democrats Nicole E. Harris-Crest, Mark Conway and Logan Endow are among a crowded field of candidates running to serve the North Baltimore district.
The retirement of longtime council members Mary Pat Clarke and Ed Reisinger resulted in open races in their 14th and 10th districts, respectively.
Odette Ramos, Stephanie Murdock and Joseph A. Kane II are vying to succeed Clarke, the longtime representative of North Baltimore’s District 14. Clarke has endorsed Ramos, who has out-raised the other candidates and recently led the successful effort to create the city’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund.
Reisinger’s retirement after 24 years in office opened up a competitive contest for South Baltimore’s 10th District. Phylicia Porter, a Democratic Central Committee member and health care consultant, was positioned to win the nomination over a crowded field of nine Democrats.
Freshmen council members Shannon Sneed and Leon Pinkett entering the race for City Council president gave way to competitive open races in District 13 and District 7.
A field of five candidates are looking to succeed Pinkett, and revitalize some of the ailing neighborhoods of District 7 in West Baltimore. Seven Democrats are jockeying for Sneed’s vacant seat in East Baltimore’s District 13. There’s no clear favorite in either race.
Several other freshman council members ran as incumbents for the first time.
Councilman Robert Stokes Sr., who narrowly won his first term serving East Baltimore’s 12th District in 2016, was considered the most vulnerable freshman candidate to losing his seat. He faces six Democrats, some of whom have landed coveted endorsements from groups including the national political organization Run for Something and Progressive Maryland.
In Southeast Baltimore’s 1st District, Councilman Zeke Cohen faced challenger Paris Bienert for a second term in office.
Councilwoman Danielle McCray faced two Democratic challengers for the Northeast 2nd District seat that stretches from Overlea to Highlandtown. She’s running for a term of her own after being appointed to the council after then-Councilman Brandon Scott was elevated to Council President following the resignation of Mayor Catherine Pugh last spring.
Councilman Ryan Dorsey faced challenger Rain Pryor for a second term representing the Northeast Baltimore seat at City Hall.
Isaac “Yitzy” Schleifer of District 5 in Northwest Baltimore faced challenger Chris Ervin in a rematch of the 2016 race, with one fewer candidate.
Councilmen Kristerfer Burnett of District 8 in West Baltimore faces one challenger, Anthony Greene, an internship coordinator in the Mayor’s Office of Economic Development.
In the 9th District, well-funded incumbent Councilman John Bullock is favored to win the nomination over three cashless opponents.
Council Vice President Sharon Green Middleton is expected to retain her Northwest Baltimore 6th District seat, which she has held since 2007.
The 10th District is the only competitive GOP primary in the city. Mekkah X. Mohammed faces Michael Nolet.
Only one seat was uncontested. Councilman Eric Costello did not face any challengers for re-election to his District 11 seat that represents downtown and South Baltimore.