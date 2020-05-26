Extra-long primary season with Baltimore mayoral voters behind closed doors sees spending on mailers, ads

In addition to the extra campaign time created by Republican Gov. Larry Hogan pushing the primary from April 28 to June 2, restrictions designed to slow the spread of COVID-19 have made campaigning more expensive. Cheap or free ways of reaching voters, such as attending community forums and knocking on doors, were deemed unsafe. Instead, candidates must draw on their accounts to make TV ads, buy time to run commercials and flood voters’ mailboxes with campaign literature.