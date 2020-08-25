Camden Yards could be used as a voting center for Maryland’s November election

Baltimore City election officials are finalizing a deal to use Camden Yards as a voting center for the November election.
City elections Director Armstead Jones toured the downtown ballpark Monday to scout the location and see how many pieces of election equipment could be placed at the site. Ballpark and election officials envision using the Orioles facility as a larger voting center, Jones told his board last week.
“It’s on Light Rail and other transportation. It’s a large facility. I think it has a lot of advantages with the parking as well,” Jones said last week. “We’re grateful for the opportunity.”
Jones said this week ballpark officials showed him space in the facility’s climate-controlled lounge areas where voting could be held. Free parking would be offered in the lots between Camden Yards and M&T Bank Stadium, he said.
City election officials like those across the state are finalizing locations for voting centers that will be offered on Election Day and beginning Oct. 26 for early voting. This month, state election officials opted to open just 360 voting centers across Maryland rather than the roughly 1,600 polling places offered in a typical election year. Voting centers can be used by any voter in a jurisdiction unlike polling places, which are limited to the voters assigned to each based on where they live.
The reduction was made to accommodate for a shortage of election judges in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
While the Baltimore City Board of Elections approved a preliminary list of locations last week, it has not been disclosed. Jones said the list would become public after it is approved by the State Board of Elections.
The state board instructed local election directors to place their Election Day voting centers in public high schools or an equivalent number of buildings. Baltimore’s initial plan calls for about 25 voting centers, eight early voting sites and about 35 drop boxes. The ballpark voting center was not included in those figures.
Stadiums have proven to be attractive venues for voting during the pandemic due to their size, ample parking, central locations and access to public transit. Nationals Park will open for Washington voters in November, The Washington Post reported Monday.
Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles will also serve as a vote center for the presidential election in November. The Boston Red Sox have made a similar offer for use of Fenway Park, according to news reports.
Jones said officials have considered whether Camden Yards is close enough to the many city residents who will be using voting centers this fall. Fells Point is nearby, he noted, as well as Federal Hill and downtown residents. Even if the stadium is not in a highly residential neighborhood, it has the advantage of parking, he said.
“People will go where there’s parking and open space,” he said.
Jones said he has also had an offer from Morgan State University to offer a large voting center on the school’s Northeast Baltimore campus. Jones said he plans to tour the site, and finalize deals with the school and ballpark in the next few weeks.