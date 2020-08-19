Maryland vote counting for November election to begin Oct. 1 in anticipation of avalanche of mail-in ballots

Maryland is going to get a jump on counting what’s expected to be hundreds of thousands of ballots coming by mail for the Nov. 3 election. The state elections board decided Wednesday that tabulation of ballots returned by voters will start Oct. 1.
The move, which the board approved unanimously, was made in hopes of speeding up the canvass in a year when election officials expect 50% of voters to participate via mail-in ballots because of the coronavirus pandemic. Also, turnout is anticipated to be high for the presidential race.
Results will be embargoed until election night at 8 p.m., when in-person voting centers close.
In other years, vote-counting has started after Election Day. Then in Maryland’s June primary, local elections boards began in the days leading up to primary day to count ballots that had arrived by mail.
But there was no early voting for the primary. For the general election, early voting runs from Oct. 26 through Nov. 2 — right up to Election Day on Nov. 3. That’s later than usual, meaning that the same workers running early voting sites wouldn’t be available to count votes during that period.
That left election officials worried about meeting an Electoral College deadline for presidential election results. Electors are to convene Dec. 14 to cast ballots for president and vice president in their respective states. Those ballots must be received by the president of the U.S. Senate by Dec. 23.
Local election directors in Maryland lobbied to begin counting ballots earlier in hopes of meeting that deadline.
Guy Mickley, Howard County’s election director, told his county board last month he was concerned he might not certify Howard’s votes on time even if counting began early because of a shortage in staff to count the ballots.
“Nineteen years, we’ve never ever not met a certification deadline, but I’m not going to push a very tired and volatile staff to meet that deadline,” he told his board.
There is also pressure from an anxious populace accustomed to getting results on the night of the election to deliver results as soon as possible.
Maryland sets its own deadline to certify election results on the second Friday after the election, which is Nov. 13 this year. There is no penalty for missing that deadline, however, and several jurisdictions did not meet the state deadline in June due to a lengthy counting process required for the ballots submitted almost entirely by mail.
Maryland voters have the choice of voting in person in the fall, either on Election Day or at early voting centers. Voters can also request a ballot via mail or email, and return that ballot via the mail or in a ballot drop box.
State election officials announced Wednesday than 150 additional ballot drop boxes have been ordered for the election, bringing the state’s total to approximately 270.
An initial group of 127 drop boxes will be installed at various locations across the state on Sept. 28 and the rest will be put in place as they arrive from the vendor, said Nikki Charlson, the state’s deputy administrator of elections.
Several election board members expressed concern over a growing number of ballots that have been requested via email. Of the 262,621 ballots requested thus far by voters across the state, 55,457 have asked for web delivery.
Some on the board were concerned about such requests further slowing the counting process. That’s because ballots delivered electronically must be printed by voters, and the state’s scanners cannot read ballots on standard copy paper. Those ballots must be manually copied by teams of election workers.
Board member Kelley Howells asked whether an email could be sent to the more than 55,000 voters who requested such ballots so far, asking if they would switch from internet delivery to getting a ballot by mail.
”I fear a lot of people just do this because they’re comfortable on computers and not because they need it,” she said.
Board member Malcolm Funn said such a request could send the wrong message to people who are choosing to vote.
”There’s a culture out there where their right to vote has been impinged upon for years,” Funn said. “You may not understand, but there’s a population that may feel you’re trying to tell them how to vote.”
State election officials said contacting the group in question would be possible, but noted that if a voter changed his or her mind, it would create work for the local election boards who would need to respond.
Board members opted to survey local election directors before proceeding with the idea.