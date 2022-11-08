Eye on unfinished agenda, Biden readies a ‘closing argument’ in Maryland hours before decisive flurry of midterm voting

BOWIE —

Hoping for a sweep of statewide races, Maryland Democrats staged a spirited rally on the eve of the midterm elections, echoing President Joe Biden’s rallying cry that “Democracy is on the ballot.”

As they waited for Biden to take the stage at Bowie State University on Monday night, the state’s top elected Democrats invoked threats to fair elections and abortion rights.

“There’s only one party fighting to preserve, our democratic institutions and that’s the Democratic Party,” said U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin. “It’s the most important midterm election in our lifetime.”

Biden has said repeatedly on the campaign trail that Democracy is at stake because of election deniers, voter intimidation and threats of political violence.

Among those in attendance were gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore, who is opposed by Republican state Del. Dan Cox. Moore took the stage just ahead of Biden and his wife, Jill, who stood with him as he addressed the crowd.

“Bulldog Nation, what’s going on?” Moore asked the receptive crowd. “We are so energized and ready. This is our time, Maryland.”

Invoking his campaign slogan, Moore declared “Maryland will be a state that leaves no one behind.”

The event felt like a pep rally. Guests sat on bleachers in the Bowie State gym with a “Home of the Bulldogs” banner hanging from the rafters. They cheered loudly for the speakers and for the university, occasionally chanting, “B-S-U!”

The candidates — flanked by the American and the Maryland flags — spoke in front of an oversized blue banner reading “Building a Better America” in white lettering.

Biden’s visit followed trips to Florida last week and other states with tight contests that will determine control of the U.S. Senate and House. Control of Congress is a huge factor in whether the president can win approval of the remaining items on his legislative agenda during the second half of his term.

Bowie State, a historically Black university in Prince George’s County with more than 6,000 students, has been the setting for campaign speeches in the past. In 2010, former President Barack Obama led a rally there for then-Governor Martin O’Malley and other Democratic candidates.

Among those at Monday night’s event were Moore’s running mate, Aruna Miller; U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, who is seeking his second term; House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer of Southern Maryland; state attorney general candidate Anthony Brown; comptroller candidate Brooke Lierman; and Maryland Democratic Party Chair Yvette Lewis.

Monday morning, Maryland Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford joined Republican candidates from Harford County and the media to discuss Biden’s later appearance.

Asked what the GOP was doing to rally voters ahead of Election Day, Rutherford said “trying to appeal to the community” — not just registered Republicans.

”What the president is doing is a national push to get out their base voters,” Rutherford said outside of a Korean grocery in Ellicott City. “We’re trying to get out all voters to vote for us.”

Scheduling the president in Maryland at the close of this campaign raised questions because the state’s races for governor, the U.S. Senate, attorney general and comptroller appear to be dominated by Democrats.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said last week in response: “There are many places where it’s going to be important for the American people to hear directly from the president.”

The president was in New York on Sunday at a rally for New York governor Kathy Hochul. On Saturday, Biden joined former President Barack Obama in Pennsylvania, which, like Florida, is hosting competitive races for U.S. Senate and governor.

Maryland, in which Democrats have a 2-1 voter registration advantage over Republicans, is friendly political terrain for Biden.

Biden, who represented neighboring Delaware in the U.S. Senate, has frequently visited the Baltimore area, appearing last year to tout his infrastructure package at the Port of Baltimore, and to host a town hall at Center Stage.

In August, Biden appeared with Moore and state party leaders at a Democratic National Committee event at Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville.

Vice President Kamala Harris visited the Cahill Recreation Center in West Baltimore on Saturday with Moore and others. Harris based her own presidential campaign in the city before the 2020 elections.

The DNC is sponsoring the rally. Many state Democrats received invitations to attend the rally, which the party billed as a “Maryland grassroots event with President Joe Biden.”

Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford, left, Yuripzy Morgan, nominee for Congress in Maryland’s 3rd District, center, and Allan Kittleman, nominee for Howard County executive, right, all Republicans, held a news conference Monday outside Lotte Plaza Market in Ellicott City in response to the election eve visit to Maryland by Democratic President Joe Biden. (Amy Davis/Amy Davis)

This article will be updated.