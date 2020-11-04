Baltimore City Council poised to remain all Democratic, after strong challenge in 12th District

An incumbent Democratic Baltimore councilman was poised to hold his seat, despite a spirited challenge by a Green Party candidate.
Late Tuesday, Robert Stokes of District 12 had a significant lead in mail-in and absentee voting over Franca Muller Paz and the Republican nominee, Eugene Z. Boikai.
Stokes appeared Tuesday night outside City Hall as voting results came in.
He said he’s secured significant funding for neighborhood groups and community projects in his district and the voters don’t forget it.
“These are the kinds of things that people want to see our councilmen do — deliver the bacon,” he said. “I don’t do a whole lot of talking; I do the work.”
Paz, a city teacher and resident of Mount Vernon in Central Baltimore, mounted a strong campaign for the seat, focusing on issues that included closing the digital divide, community-centered public safety and increasing the minimum wage in Baltimore. She hoped to become the first Green Party representative in City Hall, dominated for decades by Democrats.
The district includes parts of Central, East and North Baltimore. The contest was the only competitive City Council race.
Her endorsements included the Metro Baltimore Council AFL-CIO Unions, which had never before supported a third-party candidate, and Democratic Councilman Zeke Cohen, who this week broke ranks with his party to endorse her.
Muller Paz raised more than $116,000 between July and mid-October, a period during which Stokes did not bring in any donations.
New members set to be elected to council
Several new members, all Democrats, were poised to be elected to the 14-person council, with significant leads in early results.
In District 4, Mark Conway was far ahead write-in candidate John Richard Perkins in the race for the seat being vacated by Councilman Bill Henry, who was elected city comptroller.
Henry had no opponents in the general election for the fiscal watchdog post after beating incumbent Joan Pratt in the Democratic primary. He has pledged to bring more transparency to the office.
James Torrence was winning in District 7 over Christopher Anderson. The seat is now held by Leon Pinkett, who ran for council president in the primary.
In District 10, Phylicia Porter was poised to defeat Michael Polet for the seat being vacated by retiring Councilman Ed Reisinger.
Antonio Glover was unopposed in the race for District 13, now represented by Shannon Sneed, who ran in the primary for council president.
Odette Ramos was set to become the city’s first Hispanic elected official in the District 14 race over Charles Long. Mary Pat Clarke is retiring from the seat.
Three incumbent councilmen, all Democrats, were unopposed: Kristerfer Burnett (District 8); John Bullock (District 9), and Eric Costello (District 11).
In other council races, Democrats had large margins in early election results over Republicans: District 1 Councilman Zeke Cohen over Donna L. Rzepka; District 2 Councilwoman Danielle McCray over Brendon Joyner-El; District 3 Councilman Ryan Dorsey over David Marshall Wright; District 5 Councilman Isaac “Yitzy” Schleifer over Maria Mandela Vismale; and District 6 Councilwoman Sharon Green Middleton over Michelle Andrews.
Democrats outnumber Republicans by a 10-1 margin in Baltimore.
Baltimore Sun reporters Stephanie García, Hallie Miller and Tim Prudente contributed to this article. García is a 2020-21 corps member for Report for America, an initiative of the GroundTruth Project, a national service program that places emerging journalists in local newsrooms. She covers issues relevant to Latino communities.