Ballots for Baltimore primary voters mailed one week late, due to arrive this week

Ballots for the upcoming June 2 primary were not mailed to Baltimore voters until at least Thursday, one week later than scheduled and even longer after they were mailed to voters across the rest of the state, according to a news release from state elections officials Sunday.
In the statement, sent by an Annapolis public relations firm, the Maryland Board of Elections said the ballots are now expected to reach city voters no later than May 23.
Concern grew among Baltimore voters throughout the week as ballots across the state began to arrive in mailboxes, while city voters received nothing.
Baltimore was the last municipality on the state’s schedule for ballots to be sent by its mail vendor in Minnesota, a process that began April 27. Municipalities in the 7th Congressional District, which just had a special election in April, were scheduled to be mailed later — between May 6 and May 8. The district includes parts of Baltimore City, Baltimore County and Howard County.
The Baltimore Sun contacted the State Board of Elections on Friday and asked it the ballots were mailed as scheduled. Deputy Administrator Nikki Charlson said they were mailed May 8. At that time, Charlson asked Baltimore voters to wait until mid-week to request a new ballot, as election administrators could see via U.S. Postal Service tracking that the ballots were en route.
Linda Lamone, the state’s elections administrator said in the news release Sunday that she remains “deeply committed” to delivering the ballots promptly.
“We are grateful to the many Baltimore residents who have contacted us with questions about the vote by mail process and thank them for their patience," she said.
Maryland’s primary was rescheduled for June 2 due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has sickened tens of thousands of Marylanders. It includes several contentious races in Baltimore including mayor, City Council president and comptroller.
Democratic City Council President Brandon Scott, who is among the top contenders challenging Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young, had a news conference Friday to express concern over the whereabouts of Baltimore voters’ ballots.
In response to the news Sunday that the ballots were mailed later than previously announced, Scott issued a statement calling for an emergency state Board of Elections meeting by Tuesday to find out what was happening.
“The Maryland State Board of Elections is now reporting that ballots destined for Baltimore City were not mailed to registered voters by May 8, 2020, as previously stated. This report is completely unacceptable,” Scott said.