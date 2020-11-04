Baltimore City amendments that would curb mayor’s power expected to pass

Just months after disgraced ex-Mayor Catherine Pugh went to prison for a self-dealing scheme, Baltimore voters are expected to pass amendments to the city’s charter that would curb the power of future mayors.
Most of the seven charter amendments would alter the power dynamics in city government when they would go into effect in early December. Charter amendments usually pass unless a concerted campaign is mounted against them, and in early returns Tuesday, each question showed more votes for than against.
One of those amendments, Question K, would create a city administrator position. The amendment championed and introduced by Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott, a Democrat who declared victory in the mayor’s race Tuesday,
The nonpolitical, appointed administrator would work alongside the mayor and oversee the day-to-day operations of city government. Scott has said the move would “professionalize city government.” Democratic Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young and several former mayors opposed the amendment, with Young accusing Scott of wanting to punt the responsibilities of the mayor’s office and merely “cut ribbons.”
There has been an appetite among some council members for checks on the mayor’s power after Pugh’s downfall, which followed an earlier scandal involving then-Mayor Sheila Dixon. Pugh began a three-year federal prison sentence in June after she pleaded guilty to conspiracy and tax evasion in a self-dealing scheme related to her “Healthy Holly” children’s books. Dixon, one of Scott’s primary opponents this spring, resigned as mayor in 2010 after being found guilty of embezzling gift cards intended for the poor.
Voters are expected to pass Question I to allow the City Council to remove for misconduct a mayor, council members, the council president or the comptroller with a three-fourths vote.
Voter’s expected approval of another amendment, Question F, would give the City Council significantly more power over the budget. Previously, the council has been able only make cuts to the mayor’s budget, and has not been able to reallocate the savings to other areas of the budget. The change to the charter would allow the council to move funds around via a majority vote of council members.
Two other ballot questions that are expected to pass that would make it easier for the City Council to override a mayor’s veto of legislation.
The Question G amendment would reduce the number of council votes required to overrule a veto from three-fourths to two-thirds. The council would also now have more time to address a mayoral veto, with the expected passing of Question H, when it doesn’t have a regularly scheduled council meeting during a window in which vetoes are supposed to be considered for overrides.
The city auditor also would have the power to issue subpoenas compelling city officials, employees and people receiving city funds to produce documents after Question J was expected to pass Tuesday night. Question E, which voters are expected to pass, would require a charter revision commission to be appointed every 10 years to check the charter for any necessary changes.
Four bond measures (Questions A-D) totaling $160 million for capital projects related to affordable housing, schools, infrastructure and economic development, all are expected to pass.