New week, same election. Ballot counting continues for Baltimore primary contests

Baltimore elections officials resumed counting vote-by-mail ballots Sunday morning for the city’s Democratic mayoral primary after Saturday’s returns showed the race growing still closer.
About 155,000 ballots have been received in Baltimore, according to city elections officials, a number that has grown by the day as ballots continue to arrive in the mail. Nearly 115,000 votes have been recorded from Democratic voters so far — almost 110,000 via mailed ballots and close to 4,800 cast in person.
Former Mayor Sheila Dixon has led the race since the earliest results were released Tuesday night, but returns throughout the week have showed her lead shrinking. As of Saturday, Dixon held 29% of votes that have been counted, while Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott had 27.5%. Less than 2,000 votes separate the two front-runners.
Turnout for Tuesday’s primary, which was Maryland’s first statewide attempt at a mostly mail-in election, has already surpassed that of the 2016 Democratic primary. Still, it’s unclear how many ballots remain outstanding, and there is also no precinct-level data to analyze.
Based on the current number of ballots which have been returned to the city, about 42,000 ballots remained to be counted as of Sunday morning.
Vote-by-mail ballots had to be postmarked by June 2 or placed in ballot drop boxes by 8 p.m. on that date. City elections director Armstead Jones said Saturday that the city was still receiving ballots that were timely. Ballots are not immediately counted after they arrive to elections officials. Staff have been placing them in “quarantine” for 24 hours as a precaution during the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Saturday, elections staff picked up the pace of canvas considerably, counting almost 23,000 ballots. As of 11:30 a.m. Sunday, staff had counted another 4,983 after 2.5 hours of work.
Representatives for both Dixon and Scott were present Sunday to watch the count.
Scott tweeted late Saturday saying he was “humbled” by the city’s support based on the day’s returns. “With tonight’s count, our campaign brought in more votes than any other. Separating us from the lead is only 1,871 votes. Your support for #ANewWayForward is why we are seeing this surge of support now," he wrote.
In other returns updated Saturday night, state Del. Nick Mosby maintained his lead in the Democratic primary for Baltimore City Council president, and in the Democratic primary for city comptroller, Councilman Bill Henry widened his lead over sitting Comptroller Joan Pratt by about 3,000 more votes, based on the latest release of returns. He had 56,390 votes to Pratt’s 49,023.
City elections officials will announce the total number of ballots counted when canvassing closes for the day Sunday evening, but the results of the count will be forwarded to the state to be released. The state’s update came after 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Saturday’s results created even more distance between frontrunners Dixon and Scott and the rest of the crowded mayoral field. Former U.S. Treasury Department official Mary Miller, currently in third place, had 16%, while former state Deputy Attorney General Thiru Vignarajah had nearly 12%. Incumbent Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young trailed with only 6%.
Dixon served as mayor from 2007 to 2010, and earned a reputation as a competent city manager who oversaw a decline in violent crime. She is seeking to reclaim her old seat a decade after she was forced to resign amid a public corruption scandal.
Dixon has a strong base of support among many black residents, particularly on Baltimore’s west side. Polls indicated that many of her supporters had made up their minds a long time ago in Dixon’s favor.
Scott has campaigned on the idea that it’s time for a generational shift in City Hall. He’s argued that he has the ability to unite the city during a tumultuous time.
The primary was conducted as thousands took to Baltimore’s streets to protest George Floyd’s killing in Minneapolis and the disproportionate deaths of black men and women in police custody. The next mayor will also have to grapple with Baltimore’s unrelenting crime rate and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic which has cost the city millions of dollars in anticipated revenue.