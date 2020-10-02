Consider the questions: Referendums, as well as candidates, appear on Maryland ballots

Two ballot questions involve the process by which the council can override mayoral vetoes. Question G would reduce the number of votes the council needs to override a veto from three-fourths of the panel to two-thirds. Question H would give them more time to consider doing so, should the council not have a regularly scheduled meeting during the necessary window. Due to a snafu on the city’s part in drafting the ballot questions, Question G contains outdated language about ending the mayor’s power to exercise a line-item veto on the budget. That’s no longer part of the proposed amendment, and voters are receiving a notice with corrected language along with their ballot.