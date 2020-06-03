Ballot error led to uncountable results in Baltimore City Council race

An error on ballots mailed to voters in Baltimore’s District 1 led to inaccurate results that cannot be counted, state election officials announced Wednesday.
Both Democrats in the race, incumbent Zeke Cohen and challenger Paris Bienert, raised questions about early results as they were posted Tuesday night showing Cohen, a member of City Council for four years, with only 39 votes while Beinert had collected 1,882. Those results showed only totals from vote-by-mail ballots counted prior to primary day.
In a statement issued Wednesday morning, the State Board of Elections said Maryland’s mail vendor SeaChange failed to correct an error in the ballot title for the council contest. State officials found the error while proofing ballots during the printing process, and requested SeaChange make the change.
“While the error was corrected in the official voting database, the error was not corrected on a portion of the ballots that were mailed to voters in District 1,” the state Board of Elections said. “Due to this inconsistency, vote by mail ballot styles for District 1 could not be counted properly.”
At about 2 a.m. this morning, the city’s early returns no longer appeared on the state site and were instead marked as “NR” for not reported.
Baltimore elections officials could not immediately be reached for comment.
The mistake appears to have affected the City Council race and a race for judge of Circuit Court, state officials said. The board is looking at ballots outside District 1 to see if any others were affected.
Cohen said Wednesday morning that he believes the results posted last night were “wholly inaccurate."
“Communication from the state Board of Elections has been poor," he said.
Miguel Buddle, campaign manager for Bienert, said that the campaign found out about the news of the error on Facebook and is calling on the state Board of Elections to be more transparent moving forward.
“This is not how that should have gone down,” Buddle said.
He added that the campaigns have “a right to expect frequent updates” and that they were unable to get answers about why election results were no longer available on the website until nearly eight hours later, along with the general public.