Counties start post-election count of mailed ballots; Baltimore City, county to finish reporting Election Day totals

The counting of mail-in ballots resumed Thursday across Maryland as the last batch of Election Day returns for a select group of jurisdictions was also expected to be reported.
Unlike some states, which did not begin counting mail-in ballots until Election Day, counties in Maryland have been scanning and tabulating since early October. That gave the state a jump on about 1.3 million mail-in ballots that were returned before Tuesday.
Any ballots that were returned on Election Day or have arrived since then via mail will be counted this week and possibly next.
Provisional ballots cast at in-person vote centers must also be examined to make sure the voter who cast them is eligible. Provisional ballots are due to be canvassed Nov. 12.
The state has not yet released the number of provisional ballots cast nor updated the total number of mail-in ballots cast since Election Day.
As mail-in ballots are being counted, a few of the state’s largest jurisdictions are finishing their upload of in-person vote totals from Election Day. State election officials announced Wednesday that the process was taking longer than usual due to a prompt issued by election software that highlights each time a voting center doesn’t have votes from one of its county’s precincts.
Late Wednesday, state officials said three jurisdictions — Baltimore City, Baltimore County and Prince George’s County — halted the initial upload of data that is used just for election night reporting. They instead focused on a second upload process to a “certified network.”
That process, which typically happens the day after an election, starts from scratch. First, officials re-upload early voting information and then move to Election Day totals, said Nikki Charlson, the state’s deputy election administrator.
Results of that upload were due to be reported on the state’s website sometime Thursday. As of 10:30 a.m., all jurisdictions across the state were reporting complete results for Election Day on the state website, except Baltimore County which had yet to submit data from one of its 42 vote centers and Baltimore City, which had no results reported to the state for 23 of 24 vote centers.
Latest Elections 2020
Maryland’s election results are scheduled to be certified Nov. 13, although some local election boards typically exceed that deadline.