Anthony Brown holds lead over Katie Curran O’Malley in Maryland attorney general primary

U.S. Rep. Anthony Brown was leading retired Baltimore judge Katie Curran O’Malley in the Democratic primary for the Maryland attorney general’s race with more than 60% of the early vote, according to initial returns.

As of 9 p.m. Tuesday, more than 100,000 votes were counted statewide with Brown receiving 88,000 and O’Malley receiving 55,000, according to the state board of elections. The tally included Election Day votes with 394 of 2,074 precincts reporting.

Brown, a congressman, served as lieutenant governor under Martin O’Malley, and if elected in November, would be the state’s first Black attorney general.

O’Malley, a retired Baltimore District Court judge and wife of former Gov. Martin O’Malley, if elected, would become the first woman to hold the office in Maryland.

Brown, who represents Prince George’s County, collected more 24,000 votes there, while O’Malley collected just short of 4,000, based on the early results. Brown also faired better in Baltimore, O’Malley’s home base, where he received another 8,000 votes, or about 64%, based on the early results.

Brown also led in Baltimore suburbs, including Baltimore, Anne Arundel, and Howard. O’Malley held narrow leads in several counties, including Carroll, Frederick, Harford. She held the lead in Montgomery, picking up more than 10,000 votes there.

Over the course of the campaign, the candidates sparred over each other’s respective experiences, with each boasting that they are best qualified to become the state’s top prosecutor and replace longtime Democrat Brian Frosh, who first campaigned to become attorney general in 2014 after serving three decades in the Maryland General Assembly.

Jim Shalleck, an attorney from Montgomery County, and Michael Peroutka, a former Anne Arundel County councilman, are running for the Republican nomination. The last time a Republican was elected to the post was in 1918.

Shalleck held 57% of the Republican votes.

The Democrats mostly agreed on key policy issues, including strengthening consumer and environmental protections, restricting gun purchases and expanding the agency’s involvement on criminal prosecution and police accountability. Both said they support legalizing recreational cannabis and said they would support expanded legal protections for tenants facing evictions.

The two differed on some issues, including which office should prosecute shootings by police. The Maryland Attorney General’s Office last year became responsible for investigating all police-involved fatalities, and at times, clashed with some law enforcement officials over the investigations.

Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey R. Gahler tested the new law this year when investigators with the sheriff’s office refused to turn over evidence from a shooting scene to the attorney general’s office. A Harford County judge subsequently ordered Gahler to turn evidence over to the office immediately.

While the legislature changed who investigates officer-involved shootings, it stopped short of requiring the attorney general’s office to prosecute such cases, and left the responsibility to local prosecutors.

Brown and O’Malley have expressed differing views, with Brown saying the local state’s attorneys should have first right of refusal on whether to prosecute, and O’Malley saying the attorney general’s office should prosecute such cases alone or jointly with a state’s attorney’s office.

The campaign became more aggressive in the weeks leading up to the election when Brown, on Twitter, accused O’Malley of “mudslinging” in a TV ad that started airing June 24. O’Malley criticized Brown, saying he had never tried a criminal case in Maryland and does not have “the right experience” to be attorney general.

After nearly three decades as an attorney, Brown has been a part of at least five trials — all of them civil cases, a review of online state and federal court records shows. O’Malley is a former prosecutor, working 10 years as an assistant state’s attorney in Baltimore County, and then serving two decades as a judge in Baltimore District Court.

An ad from VoteVets Political Action Committee, a political PAC supporting progressive candidates with military experience, had criticized O’Malley for dismissing Brown’s experience as a lawyer.