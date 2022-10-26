Republican U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, Democrat Heather Mizeur meet today in only scheduled debate of high-profile race

U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, the only Republican in Maryland’s congressional delegation, meets Democratic challenger Heather Mizeur in Cecil County on Wednesday afternoon in the only scheduled debate of their high-profile race in the 1st Congressional District of Harford County and the Eastern Shore.

Harris, 65, who is seeking a seventh term, and Mizeur, 49, a former state delegate and 2014 gubernatorial candidate, will debate for about an hour at Cecil College’s Milburn Stone Theater. They will be joined by Libertarian Party candidate Daniel Thibeault, 30.

No other debates have been scheduled in the contest pitting Harris, who is loyal to Republican former President Donald Trump, against Mizeur, who has been endorsed by national progressive groups.

Republicans have a solid voter registration advantage in the district, which includes all of Harford County, the Eastern Shore and a piece of Baltimore County. The race has been closely watched by political observers because Mizeur is better known and better financed than Harris’ previous Democratic opponents. She said she entered the race when she heard Harris was among 147 lawmakers who opposed formal certification of President Joe Biden’s Electoral College win as Congress met on Jan. 6, 2021.

The candidates are scheduled to meet again in a League of Women Voters forum on Thursday in Stevensville, on the Eastern Shore. In that forum, the contenders are to receive prepared questions in advance about voting rights and other topics, and field questions from the audience.

None of the questions in Wednesday’s debate, which is hosted by Cecil Public Media, have been shared with the candidates, who will be given opportunities for rebuttals. The debate is to be moderated by former Cecil Whig reporter Cheryl Mattix.

The debate won’t be livestreamed but will be available later Wednesday on www.cecil.tv and its social media platforms.

Harris threatened in September to withdraw from the debate over his insistence that the Libertarian Party candidate be included. Thibeault, a former truck driver who lives in Elkton and is studying engineering at Cecil College, was eventually invited.

Mizeur, whose campaign has emphasized bipartisanship, has called Harris a “traitor” for arguing on behalf of Trump’s unfounded contention that some 2020 election results must be dismissed because of fraud or other irregularities. No evidence was presented of widespread fraud.

Harris’ campaign website and Twitter page barely mention Mizeur, focusing much more on inflation and his opposition to Biden’s policies.

