An unusual Baltimore-area election will decide successor to the late U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings

Sam McAfee, warehouse supervisor with the Baltimore City Board of Elections, talks on the phone near voting booths set up Monday ahead of the 7th Congressional District special election at Edmondson High School in Baltimore. Democrat Kweisi Mfume and Republican Kimberly Klacik won special primaries for the Maryland congressional seat that was held by the late Elijah Cummings. The high school is one of three places where residents will be allowed to vote in person in an effort to contain the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(Julio Cortez/AP)