Pence’s RNC speech in Baltimore will take on Biden over the economy, foreign policy and the coronavirus, aide says

Vice President Mike Pence will deliver a speech Wednesday night at Fort McHenry that will pointedly “lay out a contrast” between President Donald Trump’s policies — including on the economy, foreign relations and the coronavirus — and the proposals of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, according to the Trump campaign.
“We expect the vice president to deliver a stirring speech honoring what makes America great,” said Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh, previewing the Republican National Convention address at the historic Baltimore landmark.
“He will talk in optimistic tones about our future as Americans, and he will lay out the very real and important accomplishments of President Trump’s administration despite — he will note — a media obsessed with whatever the day-to-day distractions are in the swamp in Washington D.C.,” Murtaugh told reporters during a conference call. “And he will lay out a contrast based on policies and those accomplishments between the Trump administration and Joe Biden.”
Topics will include, but not be limited to, the economy, foreign policy and fighting the coronavirus, Murtaugh said. He said Pence’s wife, Karen, will also speak.
The star-shaped fort will serve as the backdrop for Pence as he promotes Trump’s bid for a second term during the third night of the convention.
The party says the theme of the night is “Land of Heroes.” The fort is where 1,000 U.S. soldiers withstood a British bombardment in 1814, inspiring Francis Scott Key to write the poem that became “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
Vice presidential candidates’ convention speeches typically include pointed criticism of the opposing party’s ticket. Murtaugh said the recitation of the administration’s track record will be contrasted with the ”the platitudes that are all that we hear from Joe Biden.”
The Trump administration has touted low unemployment and other economic successes before the coronavirus pandemic took hold in March. Democrats have countered that Trump inherited a growing economy and botched its coronavirus response by delivering mixed messages and failing to develop a comprehensive plan.
The attendees will include local Republican officials and candidates for various offices, said convention delegate Tom Kennedy, a Baltimore lawyer who will be there. Because the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of plans for a traditional convention, Kennedy said the Fort McHenry invitation was meant as a substitute — a “reward” of sorts — for party loyalists.
“Needless to say, Baltimore is happily receiving the attention it deserves,” Kennedy said. He said the GOP hopes to spotlight “failed” Democratic policies in the city.
“We’re very happy the vice president chose to accept his re-nomination in Baltimore,” Kennedy said. “We’re a great city. We also have significant, decades-old problems of crime, poverty, failing schools, and a declining population. Our City Council and congressional candidates have been pushing these issues since the campaign began.”
The Coalition to Protect America’s National Parks, a watchdog group, issued a statement this week expressing concern about “resource damage” at the fort, and said it was “inappropriate” for national parks to be used for such campaign events.
The coalition released a pair of photos showing damage to a brick walkway at the fort. The National Park Service said the damage was done by a forklift during setup for the speech this week.
No estimate on damages is available yet.
The GOP abandoned its original plan to stage the entire convention in North Carolina following a disagreement with Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, who wouldn’t guarantee the availability of a full-scale convention because of concerns about the virus.
The party has been holding some convention events at the White House. Democrats have criticized the Trump campaign for using federal landmarks as campaign “props."
Trump spoke at the fort on Memorial Day, attracting groups of supporters and protesters outside.
