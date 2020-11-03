Election Day 2020: What to expect, hour by hour, after the polls close in Maryland

With unprecedented pre-Election Day turnout — and the coronavirus pandemic — this election is like no other. Here is what to expect.
What’s already happened
More than 2.2 million Marylanders voted before today. That was unprecedented. That includes more than 1.3 million people who cast mail-in ballots in Maryland.
Counting of the mail-in ballots is paused Election Day, and set to resume Thursday.
In the meantime, more than 320 voting centers were up and running this morning, with 311,355 people already voting as of 3:30 p.m., according to the State Board of Elections.
After 8 p.m.
Polls close in Maryland, but any voters in line at 8 p.m. are allow to vote. Lines could look longer in this election because of social distancing.
Meanwhile, nationally: Polls close in the key states of Pennsylvania and Texas. The last polls in Florida, in the Panhandle, close at 8 p.m. North Carolina won’t publicly report any statewide results until 8:15 p.m., after allowing four polling places to stay open longer.
After 9 p.m.
Since it often takes at least 90 minutes after the polls close for all Maryland voters to cast their Election Day ballots, we’re not likely to see any returns until some time in the 9 o’clock hour. Nothing is released until all the voting centers have closed — meaning all who were in line at 8 p.m. have cast their ballots.
Once that happens, the State Elections Board will release returns from the eight days of early voting, plus the tabulation of votes counted so far from mail-in ballots. The Baltimore Sun will be posting returns here as they come in.
After that, results will start to come in from in-person voting on Election Day, typically in a series of reports from each county and Baltimore City. Each jurisdiction uploads data from machines in polling places and sends it to the state.
Meanwhile, nationally: Polls close in the key states of Arizona and Wisconsin.
After 10 p.m.
This is often the hour when candidates begin to claim victory. That is particularly true in congressional contests in which incumbents don’t face serious challenges, or in races in jurisdictions in which one party has an overwhelming voter registration advantage over another, such as Baltimore City.
However, because of the volume of mail-in ballots, candidates may hold back this year in order to avoid a premature claim of victory.
Meanwhile, nationally: Polls close in the key states of Iowa and Nevada.
After 11 p.m.
More candidates' victory speeches are anticipated. The festive election night party celebrations — with balloons, bands and booze — have been limited because of the pandemic.
Meanwhile, nationally: Polls close in California, Idaho, Oregon and Washington.
Into the night and beyond
It will likely be days before the official election results are available, perhaps around Nov. 13, which is the date that local boards of elections in Maryland usually certify their results. Mail-in ballots must be received by that date to be counted.
“But we do expect that some of the local boards will still be counting in the following week,” said Nikki Charlson, the election board’s deputy administrator. “The two most common reasons why ballots are rejected is that they’re either late, or the voter didn’t sign the oath."