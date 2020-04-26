An election during a pandemic? There’s never been one like Tuesday’s Baltimore-area congressional contest

The 7th Congressional District is made up of parts of Baltimore City, Baltimore County and Howard County, and Tuesday there will be just one in-person polling place in each of those jurisdictions. While no voters will be turned away, the centers are intended for people who didn’t receive a ballot by mail and for disabled Marylanders who may prefer to vote in person on equipment that allows them to cast ballots independently and therefore privately. People who don’t wish to drop their ballots in the mail in time for a Tuesday postmark also can take them to a voting center Tuesday.