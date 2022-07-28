Scott Shellenberger moves closer to nomination in Baltimore County state’s attorney race with about 3,000 ballots left to count

Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger moved closer Wednesday to a win in the Democratic primary, with only a small portion of ballots left to count.

The latest results show Shellenberger up 1,932 votes over challenger Robbie Leonard — with about 3,000 uncounted votes remaining.

Vote-counting has dragged on for days due to the large number of mail-in ballots cast. While Leonard had a small lead on election night, Shellenberger gained ground as mail-in votes were tallied.

Shellenberger is seeking a fifth term as the county’s top prosecutor. Leonard is a former public defender and secretary of the state Democratic Party.

Robbie Leonard, left, trails incumbent Scott Shellenberger in the Baltimore County State’s Attorney Democratic primary. (Kim Hairston)

County canvassers are scheduled to resume counting Friday, with about 3,000 ballots left, said Andrew Bailey, the attorney for the county elections board. The certification of county election results is also scheduled for Friday.

Despite the odds, Leonard remained upbeat in comments to The Baltimore Sun on Wednesday night.

“Each day I receive messages of excitement from friends and supporters who get notified from the Board of Elections that their vote was counted,” he said in a text message. “It was great to see over 1,600 more votes come in for us today. I’m excited to close out strong on Friday.”

Shellenberger has said he will not comment on the election results until they are final.

In the Republican race, James A. Haynes has nearly 55% of the vote over Deborah Hill at about 45%.

Haynes is a retired administrative judge with the U.S. Department of Labor and former state assistant attorney general. Hill is an attorney in private practice.