Baltimore County races to decide new faces on county council, futures for prosecutor and county executive

In one of Baltimore County’s general election races that will be decided Tuesday, County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. is hoping to hold on for another term in a race where his opponent wants to undo much of his work.

Advertisement

Other incumbents vying for reelection include State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger, who first won office in 2006, and Sheriff R. Jay Fisher, in office since 2002.

The Baltimore County Council, meanwhile, is guaranteed to see some new faces.

Advertisement

The seats in Districts 1 and 6 are both open following the departures of council members Cathy Bevins and Tom Quirk, both Democrats who were first elected in 2010.

No election results were available as of press time.

The election could change the balance of power on the council, where Democrats now hold a 4-3 majority.

It could also leave the council without any women for the first time in over a decade. Two women — Democrat Crystal Francis and Republican Kim Bryant — are still in the running, though they face well-funded incumbents.

District 1 covers the county’s southwest corner, and the race features Democratic state Del. Pat Young and Al Nalley, a Catonsville retiree and former small business owner.

The race in District 6, which includes downtown Towson following this year’s redistricting, pits a longtime community activist, Mike Ertel, versus Tony Campbell, a Towson University professor. The two were in a fairly tight fundraising battle, unlike in the other county council contests.

Olszewski, the current Democratic county executive, has said he wants to build on his first term’s track record, including affordable housing efforts and a holistic approach to public safety that sends funding to schools, mental health services and parks, in addition to traditional law enforcement.

Competitor Pat McDonough, a Republican former state delegate, has campaigned on dismantling those initiatives.

Advertisement

McDonough said he would fire the police chief, sue the county school system and push back on a federal settlement that mandates more affordable housing units.

Shellenberger, 63, the county’s longtime top prosecutor, faces a challenge from Jim Haynes, a 72-year-old former federal administrative judge. Both men agree on an aggressive approach for the office, believing prosecutions curb crime.

The incumbent, a Democrat, faced questions after reports he took time off after July’s primary, where he survived vigorous opposition. But Shellenberger said he plans to serve all four years of a possible fifth term.

Maryland Policy & Politics Weekly Keep up to date with Maryland politics, elections and important decisions made by federal, state and local government officials. >

This year’s election followed a bitter redistricting battle in the county. The council’s initial attempt at a new map faced a legal challenge from civil rights groups, who argued that the county’s growing minority population necessitated a second majority-Black district.

A federal judge ruled that the county had to redraw its map, but not necessarily with such a district. The court ruled the map must include a second district with a racial balance providing Black voters “an opportunity to elect a representative of their choice.”

The approved map included one majority-Black district, District 4, and increased the Black population included in District 2 from 29.5% to more than 41%.

Advertisement

The new map also altered districts that would become key battlegrounds with the departure of Bevins and Quirk. District 6 was drawn to include downtown Towson, previously part of District 5. That moved Ertel, who previously squared off unsuccessfully against Councilman David Marks, into the open seat vacated by Bevins.

The redistricting process surfaced calls to add as many as four more seats to the council as a result of the county’s growing population. Advocates say opening up new seats could diversify the council, and would ensure that each councilperson represents fewer constituents.

In her race to unseat Marks, who is a Republican, Francis pointed to the diversity she’d bring to the body. Francis, who works at Georgetown University leading a program for formerly incarcerated individuals, would be the first Black woman elected to the council.

Bryant, who works for the state Department of Assessments and Taxation, is running for the same mantle. She’s up against the council’s current chair Julian Jones.