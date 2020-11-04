What we know about Baltimore and Maryland results in the 2020 election

U.S. Rep Kweisi Mfume, a Democrat who took over Maryland’s 7th Congressional District seat via special election earlier this year following the vacancy left by the late U.S. Rep Elijah Cummings, won election to a full term in the districts, which covers parts of Baltimore City, Baltimore County and Howard County. He faced a challenge from Republican Kimberly Klacik, whose brash tweets about Baltimore piqued the interest of the president and earned her a speaking spot at the Republican National Convention (and millions of dollars in ensuing donations, many from out-of-state donors).