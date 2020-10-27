Baltimore mayoral candidates to make final appeal to voters in forum

Although early voting has started in Maryland with record-breaking turnout, Baltimore’s mayoral candidates will make one final appeal Tuesday to voters in their last debate before Election Day.
City Council President Brandon Scott, the Democratic nominee, is favored to win the Nov. 3 contest. Registered Democrats outnumber Republicans in the city by nearly 10 to 1, and every Democratic primary winner has won their general election for nearly 60 years.
Scott also benefits from citywide name recognition and the support of unions. Before serving as president of the council, Scott represented the 2nd District on the council and worked as an aide to then-Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake, a Democrat.
Scott’s opponent, independent mayoral candidate Bob Wallace, used the first mayoral forum last week to question Scott’s record, citing a lack of “results” from Scott.
The Republican candidate, Shannon Wright, will join Scott and Wallace for the hourlong forum, which will be hosted by WBAL-TV at 7 p.m.
Campaign finance reports show Wallace, who runs three companies in Baltimore, far outspending Scott in recent weeks, with the unaffiliated candidate spending about $411,000 over the past three months, compared with Scott’s roughly $150,000 in expenditures.
Wallace is unusually well funded for a third-party challenger in Baltimore. In the final days of the general election, Scott has nearly $240,000 left to spend, while Wallace’s campaign reported a balance of about $172,000. Both have spent money on television ads, though Wallace has also bought radio spots and billboard space.
Wright, meanwhile, reported a cash balance of nearly $90,000 going into Nov. 3, according to the latest campaign finance documents. She reported nearly $18,000 in expenditures.