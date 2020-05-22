In Baltimore’s District 4, crowded field hopes to replace City Councilman Bill Henry

Mark Conway, a Democrat who runs a nonprofit organization focused on creating a greener Baltimore, had more than $21,500 in his campaign account as of January. He spent more than half of those funds on salaries, media buys, campaign materials and other expenses, leaving him with less than $7,000 on hand, according to his April 28 campaign finance report. (That report, which lists only $250 in contributions since January, is incomplete, Conway said, adding he has nearly $14,000 on hand.)