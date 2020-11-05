Stokes stays ahead of Muller Paz as more Election Day returns released in Baltimore City Council race

Baltimore City Councilman Robert Stokes maintained a wide lead Thursday in the District 12 race as elections officials reported more Election Day returns.
Overall returns so far showed Democrat Stokes with nearly 60% of the vote, Green Party candidate Franca Muller Paz at 35% and Republican nominee Eugene Z. Boikai at 4%.
Election Day returns from 18 out of 24 citywide voting centers were posted Thursday on the State Board of Elections website, adding them to numbers from early voting and mail-in ballots canvassed before Tuesday. The city elections board resumed counting mail-in ballots Thursday, but no returns had been posted from that count as of 6 p.m.
The race in the 12th District, which includes parts of Central, East and North Baltimore, was the only competitive council race.
In a tweet Wednesday morning, Muller Paz said she remained “optimistic as we wait for the remainder of the ballots to be counted.”
Stokes was elected in 2016 and says his accomplishments include securing significant funding for community groups in his district. Muller Paz’s top campaign issues included closing the digital divide and community-centered public safety.