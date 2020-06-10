Get to know Brandon Scott: Here are some fast facts about Baltimore’s Democratic nominee for mayor

Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott emerged after a week of vote-counting as the winner of the Democratic mayoral primary.
Scott edged out former Mayor Sheila Dixon, holding 29.4% of the votes to Dixon’s 27.7% on Tuesday night.
“Serving Baltimore City is the only thing I’ve ever wanted to do with my life,” he said at a press conference Wednesday outside his grandmother’s house.
Here are a few things to know about Scott, who now heads to the November general election:
He grew up in Park Heights
Scott grew up in the city’s Park Heights neighborhood, the oldest of three boys.
During his campaign, Scott frequently spoke of how his childhood experiences shaped him and motivated him to run for public office.
“I was raised literally at the corner of Cold Spring and Pimlico,” he said in a television campaign ad. "Guns. Drugs. Violence. Every single night. I remember asking, ‘Why doesn’t anyone care?’ My mom said, ‘If you want it to change, you have to change it yourself.’ And that’s when I knew that I had to serve.”
He ran track and cross country at Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School. He attended St. Mary’s College of Maryland, graduating in 2006 with a bachelor’s degree in political science.
Scott, who is single, now lives in the Frankford neighborhood in Northeast Baltimore.
He started in city government as a staffer
Scott started his city government career as a community outreach liaison for then-City Council President Stephanie Rawlings-Blake, who later became mayor. Scott then worked for the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhoods and the Department of Recreation and Parks.
He was first elected to the City Council in 2011 to represent the 2nd District in Northeast Baltimore.
In 2018, Scott unsuccessfully ran for lieutenant government with gubernatorial candidate Jim Shea.
Last year, his colleagues elected him Council president after then-President Bernard C. “Jack” Young assumed the role of mayor following the resignation of Mayor Catherine Pugh.
His campaign issues included public safety, transparency and accountability
Scott — who is is a co-founder of the 300 Men March anti-violence group and the former chair of the of council’s public safety committee — says gun violence should be treated as a public health issue. He voted against an aerial surveillance program for the Baltimore Police Department and wants to look at ways to reduce police funding.
Scott emphasized racial equity during the campaign. As a councilman, he championed legislation to require city agencies to analyze whether their policies resulted in disparate outcomes based on race, gender or income.
He has pledged to make city government more transparent and accountable — and proposed creating a city manager position, reducing the mayor’s influence on the city’s spending board and strengthening open data policies.
He is 36 and wants to bring generational change to City Hall
On the campaign trail, Scott told voters that Baltimore needs to “change the guard.”
He was 27 when first elected to the City Council, making him among the youngest to hold the office. And he was a generation younger than some of his competitors in the mayoral contest.
“Despite what people say about the young people in Baltimore, especially those who come from the most challenged and under-served neighborhoods, you can achieve anything,” he said after winning the mayoral primary.
Baltimore Sun reporters Talia Richman and Emily Opilo contributed to this article.