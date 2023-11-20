Plans for new Baltimore City elections warehouse sluggish ahead of 2024 election cycle

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The exterior of the current Baltimore City Board of Elections warehouse looks run down. The board has been trying to lock down a new location and consolidated headquarters for months. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

The red-brick warehouse that houses Baltimore’s elections information and equipment is over 50 years old and, by many accounts, is falling apart.

Parts of the ceiling are sagging, or have holes. At least one of the metal doors used for unloading equipment has rusted shut. Others have to be pried open with a steel bar. The warehouse, despite boasting 40,000 square feet, is packed with thousands of voting machines, ballot carts, and provisional ballot applications. There is no space to train election judges.

For those reasons, the Baltimore City Board of Elections has been trying to relocate to a new, larger space from its current location in West Baltimore. Staff members have been meeting with city officials for months and have identified a new site on Caton Avenue in Morrell Park that would offer twice as much room, according to meeting minutes and Deputy Elections Director Abigail Goldman.

But despite those plans, the Board of Elections is expected to spend at least part of the 2024 election cycle at its current West Baltimore location, according to Board President Scherod Barnes.

“We’ve been talking about a new site for quite a while with the city and hopefully we’re at the point now where they are receptive to moving,” Barnes said. He anticipates the agency will remain at its current West Baltimore location until at least May, when the city hosts its primary election.

The building dates back to 1970, according to state property records. The agency also maintains an office on Fayette Street in downtown Baltimore.

A spokesperson for the City Comptroller’s Office, which oversees the city government’s real estate transactions, said discussions are ongoing and that no details, like how much space the elections agency needs or how much money it has to spend on a lease, have yet to be finalized. The site the elections agency has identified in Morrell Park is a warehouse in an industrial park.

Water stains from a leaking roof are visible on the concrete floor of the Baltimore City Board of Elections warehouse. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

“Our Department of Real Estate is closely and regularly working with the Board of Elections and its staff on figuring out what a new space would look like,” spokesperson KC Kelleher said.

The comptroller’s office also requested that the board maintain a satellite office in downtown Baltimore, Kelleher said, so that “candidates filing for office and other related paperwork can access the office via multiple transit lines and that the office is close to other city agencies.”

The 2024 primary election is May 14, and the general election is Nov. 5. There are almost 11 times as many Democratic voters in Baltimore as Republicans, so the Democratic primary often determines the outcome of the general election.

Maryland Administrator of Elections Jared DeMarinis has been visiting local boards of elections but said all power for getting the city elections agency a new headquarters rested with City Hall.

“I’ve spoken to [City Elections Director] Armstead BC Jones about the need for Baltimore to have more space, but we just make sure that operational portions can function, and that they have access to voter registration data, security software, and that everything is compliant,” he said of the state board’s role.

But, with the May primary election less than six months away, “any moves at this juncture are something you have to weigh,” DeMarinis said, “to make sure it doesn’t interrupt any operations needed for a smooth election.”

Other jurisdictions, like Baltimore County and Carroll County, have consolidated their elections headquarters. Earlier this month, the Baltimore County Board of Elections relocated from Hunt Valley to a 45,000-square-foot warehouse in Owings Mills.

Both counties relocated to have more room for storing voting equipment, training election judges, and storing election documents.

The new Owings Mills space offers more room for election judge training and to count mail-in ballots, which have increased exponentially since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Baltimore County elections director Ruie LaVoie.