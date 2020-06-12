Baltimore election officials still counting votes, delaying certification of primary

As they have through much of the rest of the 2020 primary season, Baltimore’s political candidates, on Friday, continued to wait.
Certification, the finalization of election results scheduled for Friday under the state’s election calendar, was unlikely to be finished by the end of the day, city election Director Armstead Jones announced to his board during an afternoon meeting.
Election staff were still counting votes, Jones reported. The board asked how many remained, but Jones didn’t offer an estimate.
Employees could be seen working as of 6 p.m. in a livestream from the city’s elections warehouse, although most of the staff had left for the day.
State officials were notified of the delay, Jones said.
The winners of June 2 primary, the pinnacle of a long and arduous campaign season, have largely been decided. On Tuesday, City Council President Brandon Scott declared victory over former Mayor Sheila Dixon in the race for the Democratic mayoral nomination. A week’s worth of returns showed him pulling ahead by more than 2,300 votes.
A spokeswoman for Dixon’s campaign said Friday she would comment once all votes are counted, and the process is complete.
Dixon earlier this week thanked elections workers for the time they’ve put into the election, and said they must be allowed to finish the job.
State Del. Nick Mosby also claimed victory in the Democratic primary for Council president, edging out Councilwoman Shannon Sneed 40% to 29%, according to results as of Friday. Democratic Councilman Bill Henry soundly defeated longtime Democratic Comptroller Joan Pratt in the first competitive race for that office in years.
The results remained incomplete because the counting process, like the rest of the 2020 primary, has been a slow one. Due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, Republican Gov. Larry Hogan ordered the primary to be delayed by more than a month and to be conducted largely by mail — the state’s first attempt at such an election on that scale.
Interest in the election, particularly in Baltimore, was high. More than 150,000 people cast city ballots, most via mail or ballot drop boxes, extending the counting process to almost two weeks.
Jones said Friday he expects to finishing counting votes in the evening, but will likely not ask his board to certify the race until a later date. He did not specify whether that would be over the weekend or on Monday.
Other large jurisdictions, including Baltimore County and Montgomery County, were also still counting votes as of Friday evening.
Once an election is certified, it starts the clock for any candidate who may wish to challenge the results. A losing candidate has three days to file a petition for a recount. Such a candidate must pay for the process, unless they gain votes equal to at least 2% of all votes cast in the race or if the difference between the top two candidates is 0.1% or less of the votes cast for the pair.
Baltimore Sun reporter Talia Richman contributed to this article.