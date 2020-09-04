What questions do you have about Maryland’s November election?

The Nov. 3 general election will be unlike any Maryland has ever attempted. With the novel coronavirus still spreading and concerns about catching it contributing to a shortage of poll workers, the state is moving forward with a plan for 360 voting centers statewide, while encouraging participation by mail. The approach differs in significant ways from that used for June’s primary, and from what Gov. Larry Hogan initially ordered last month. To help voters sort through the differences, we’ve assembled answers to common election questions. If you have a question we haven’t addressed, please ask it using the form below.