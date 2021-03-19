Republican and Democrat enter 2022 race to unseat Sarbanes in Maryland’s 3rd congressional district

Maryland’s 3rd District has a population of nearly 800,000, split between Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard and Montgomery counties as well as part of Baltimore City. About 56% of the population is white, 23% is Black, and 9% are Hispanic and 7% are Asian. About half have a bachelor’s degree or higher, and the median household income is about $94,000 a year, according to Census records. It is also considered one of the most gerrymandered districts in the state.