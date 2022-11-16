Steuart Pittman takes nearly 200-vote lead over Jessica Haire in Anne Arundel County executive race

A week after Election Day polls closed, incumbent Democrat Steuart Pittman took a 200-vote lead over Republican County Council member Jessica Haire late Tuesday in the Anne Arundel County executive race.

Pittman received 5,800 of 8,400 mail-in ballots counted Tuesday at the county elections board headquarters in Glen Burnie. He now leads Haire, 88,033 votes to 87,841 votes, a margin of 192 votes, returns show.

Haire, a first-term legislator from Edgewater, initially held a lead of nearly 11,000 votes after early and Election Day voting, buoyed by Republican voter turnout.

Since ballot canvassing began Thursday, Haire’s lead has slowly evaporated as more mail-in ballots have been counted. Of the more than 25,000 mail-in ballots counted so far, more than 18,000, or 72%, have gone to Pittman. Haire has received about 7,100 mail-in ballots overall.

Ballot canvassing in Anne Arundel County has gone slowly thus far. About 50 pairs of bipartisan election workers are tasked with opening roughly 60,000 mail-in ballots received by the county.

One of two high-speed ballot scanners broke Thursday, causing delays and additional ballots to be scanned over the weekend. Then on Monday, during a canvass of nearly 7,000 email ballots, officials scanned only about half that number because of the length of time it took to copy each ballot from printer paper to card stock.

About 35,000 ballots remain to be counted. The county board is scheduled to continue canvassing Wednesday with 7,500 provisional ballots. Additional canvasses are scheduled for Thursday and Friday. The deadline to certify county elections is Friday.