Steuart Pittman gains on Jessica Haire in Anne Arundel County executive race after first mail-in ballot canvass

Teams of canvassers check mail-in ballots at the Anne Arundel County Board of Election office in Glen Burnie on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Brian Krista/Capital Gazette)

County Executive Steuart Pittman gained ground on County Council member Jessica Haire in the Anne Arundel County executive race Friday after the first canvass of mail-in ballots showed the Democratic incumbent received twice as many votes from the first 11,200 votes counted.

Haire, a Republican, received 3,149 votes and Pittman received 8,044 in the first mail-in count, according to the Maryland State Board of Elections. Haire now leads Pittman by less than 6,000 votes, 83,806 to 77,838, after holding a margin of nearly 11,000 votes following Election Day.

A ballot scanner broke for five hours during the first mail-in ballot canvassing Thursday at the Anne Arundel County Board of Elections in Glen Burnie, causing officials to delay announcing returns until Friday. Anne Arundel County was the last county in the state to begin reporting mail-in totals.

There are at least 41,000 mail-in ballots left to count. The elections board plans to count about 15,000 ballots per day next week. The deadline to certify the election is Nov. 18.

This story will be updated.