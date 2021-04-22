Annapolis Alderwoman Rhonda Pindell Charles seeks reelection in Ward 3

Alderwoman Rhonda Pindell Charles will kick off her campaign for a third term on the Annapolis City Council in Ward 3 on Sunday with a drive-by fundraising event.
The Democrat plans to highlight sponsorship on a host of ordinances and resolutions such as fair housing and environmental regulation, racial justice and establishing the Office of Emergency management among other bills.
If elected to a third term, Pindell Charles said she would spend the next four years turning the Parole area into an attractive tourist destination in the same vein as the Annapolis Historic District or Eastport. The effort would include seeking state and federal grants to upgrade facades of old buildings and other efforts meant to increase the revenue potential of her ward.
“What I’ve noticed is Ward 3 is Annapolis in miniature,” Pindell Charles said. “Our history dates back to the Civil War ... Why can’t we have Ward 3 as a destination for tourists?”
Elected to Ward 3 in 2013, Pindell Charles represents 40 years of unbroken Black political representation in the Ward. During her first two terms, she has focused on education, health, workforce development, housing, environment, transportation and other initiatives, all with the goal of improving public safety, said Pindell Charles, who has served as the Public Safety Committee chair since 2017.
At the Sept. 21 primary, Pindell Charles will have at least one opponent. Keanuú Smith-Brown, the former District 30 Democratic Club president, announced in February he is running for Pindell Charles’ seat in the primary.
Pindell Charles ran unopposed in the 2017 primary election. In the general, she did not have a Republican challenger; a write-in candidate garnered 27 votes to her 681.
The filing deadline for candidates is July 26.
More information about the 2021 city elections can be found at annapolis.gov/1702/2021-Elections-Information.
Candidates wishing to announce their campaigns can email bdubose@capgaznews.com.