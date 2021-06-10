Annapolis Audit Committee member Kati George announces run for Ward 8 seat

An Annapolis Audit Committee member has announced she is running for Annapolis City Council in Ward 8.
Kati George, who was appointed to the Audit Committee in December, will try to unseat Alderman Ross Arnett, a four-term Democrat who has represented the Eastport ward since 2007. Arnett is seeking another term.
George also served as the chair of the Feasibility subcommittee on the city’s Housing Affordability Task Force. She runs a small interior design firm, Simply Style. She is running as a Democrat.
Her campaign will focus on improving transportation, environmental protection, increasing minority and women-owned businesses and expanding affordable housing. George said her first goal on the council would be to unify the body around shared interests and policy priorities to create a citywide strategic plan connected to the city budget.
“Not everybody who lives in Ward 8 lives in a million-dollar-plus single-family home,” she said. “In my opinion, everybody needs to be heard. And that’s really my mission.”
In 2017, George moved to Annapolis from Dallas where she ran a management consulting firm for 15 years.
When she arrived in Eastport, George said she started to hear other Eastport residents complain their concerns weren’t being heard.
“And I thought well, wouldn’t that be the first requirement as a council member to be responsive?” she said. “I know I can’t fix everyone’s problems, but I can certainly listen to concerns and issues. Consulting was about looking for solutions, and I’m adept at finding them.”
George has never run for public office before but has previously volunteered on political campaigns in Texas, she said.
A graduate of the University of Texas at Austin, she has worked as an elementary school teacher, pre-school director, social worker, and non-profit administrator and volunteer.
George has participated in a range of volunteer work in the area including with Start The Adventure in Reading-Annapolis at Georgetown East Elementary; Immigrant Families Together, which supports migrant families who are seeking asylum; and the Street Angels Project, an addiction prevention nonprofit.
Candidates have until July 26 to file. The primary election is on Sept. 21. The general election follows on Nov. 2.
More information about the 2021 city elections can be found at https://www.annapolis.gov/1702/2021-Elections-Information.
If you are a candidate who is interested in announcing their campaign to The Capital, please email Brooks DuBose at bdubose@capgaznews.com.