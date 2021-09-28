Annapolis primary election candidates await final vote counts while canvassing continues today

Candidates in the Annapolis primary election races are awaiting the final vote tallies this afternoon to see if they move on to the general election.
The canvass taking place at the Anne Arundel County Elections Board headquarters in Glen Burnie is the final vote count for the contested Democratic races in Ward 3, Ward 4 and Ward 8. The canvass was to count ballots that were returned on Election Day last Tuesday or after, plus a handful of provisional ballots.
Heading into Tuesday, the 297 in-person ballots counted after polls closed on Sept. 21 and the first batch of 414 mailed ballots received by the Friday before Election Day, showed the City Council incumbents in Wards 3 and 8 in the lead and the challenger in Ward 4 ahead with just over a dozen more votes.
Rhonda Pindell-Charles lead Keanuú Smith-Brown, 156 votes to 60 votes, in Ward 3 with about 46% of votes counted.
In Ward 8, Ross Arnett lead Kati George, 179 votes to 113 votes, with 40% of the vote counted.
In Ward 4, Toni Strong Pratt lead incumbent Sheila Finlayson, 107 votes to 94 votes, with 49% of votes counted.
Finlayson sat in the room watching as teams of election teams worked their way through folders containing stacks of 25 ballot envelopes.
“I wanted to watch the process and I took 2/3 of the votes at the last canvassing and I wanted to hear the tally for myself,” she said. “But also I am here to support the other candidates.”
Finlayson thinks the mail-in voting is a success and it shows by how much more votes were sent in that way than in polls.
After the Annapolis elections board approved a vote-by-mail option this spring in response to public health concerns around the coronavirus pandemic, voters took advantage of the new system. Over 1,000 mail-in votes have been tallied up on Tuesday.
Before canvassing took a break for lunch, Finlayson said she felt good about her race.
“We don’t know how people voted but I know I made contact with all the residents in my ward multiple times,” she added. “It is up to the voters to see who they want to represent them.”
This article will be updated.