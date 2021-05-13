Annapolis Alderwoman Elly Tierney to seek second term in Ward 1

Alderwoman Elly Tierney will seek a second term representing Ward 1 on the Annapolis City Council.
Tierney, a Democrat elected in 2017, will campaign on the issues that carried her to victory four years ago, including addressing flood mitigation, health of the city budget, historic preservation and sustainability, she said.
Another term representing Ward 1 would be spent continuing to fulfill those promises and bringing big projects announced in the last few years, such as the Hillman Garage rebuilding and redevelopment of City Dock, to fruition, she said.
“I was elected four years ago on the promise that I would always be accessible and responsive to the residents of downtown Annapolis, that I would balance the needs of our business owners and our residents, and that I would focus on the issues that will determine our future,” Tierney said in an announcement. “I’m proud to say that in partnership with our mayor and my colleagues on the city council, we’ve made great strides on those issues – but the job is never done.”
Tierney said she also wants to improve livability downtown, from making it safe for residents to live above storefronts on Main Street to pushing forward on a plan to install sprinkler systems in historic buildings.
“Residents are our livelihood. They supported downtown businesses and restaurants through the shutdown,” Tierney said. “We will have residents live full time on Main Street. We will ensure buildings are safe to do so and offer funds for sprinklers to make those upper floors liveable for residents.”
Tierney does not yet have a challenger.
The filing deadline for city candidates is July 26. The city’s primary election is on Sept. 21.
More information about the 2021 city elections can be found on the city’s website: annapolis.gov/1702/2021-Elections-Information.
