Early voting for the general election starts Oct. 27 in Anne Arundel County. Here’s what you need to know.

Early voting begins Thursday in Anne Arundel County for the general election.

For those that want to beat the rush on Election Day Nov. 8, there will be nine locations open daily until Nov 3.

Early voting locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the following locations:

Anne Arundel County Board of Elections, 6740 Baymeadow Dr., Glen Burnie, MD 21060

Crofton Library, 1681 Riedel Road, Crofton, MD 21114

Deale Elks Lodge (6022 Drum Point Road, Deale, MD 20751

Edgewater Community Library, 25 Stepneys Lane, Edgewater, MD 21037

Gladys D. Green Banquet Hall, 898 Airport Park Road #207, Glen Burnie, MD 21061

Laurel Park Racetrack, Laurel Racetrack Road, Laurel, MD 20724

Odenton Library, 1325 Annapolis Road, Odenton, MD 21113

Pip Moyer Rec. Center, 273 Hilltop Lane, Annapolis, MD 21403

Severna Park Library, 45 W McKinsey Road, Severna Park, MD 21146

You can find your polling place for Election Day using the state’s voter lookup tool here.

Nearly 65,000 Anne Arundel County voters have requested a mail-in ballot, third most among Maryland jurisdictions. So far, the Anne Arundel County Board of Elections has received 18,312 of those ballots, or about 28%. Mail-in ballots must be postmarked or returned to a ballot box before polls close on Election Day.

A list of ballot drop box locations is available on the State Board of Elections website here.

As of Sept. 30, there were 410,824 registered voters in Anne Arundel County. Of those, 175,194 are Democrats, 130,804 are Republicans, 2,301 Libertarians, 650 are Green Party members, 426 are registered with the Working Class Party and 98,404 are unaffiliated.

As of Monday, there are 4,124,156 active registered voters in Maryland. Of those, 2,235,977 are Democrats, 992,188 are Republicans, 826,676 are unaffiliated and 41,096 are registered third party. The Libertarian Party has 17,353 voters, the Green Party has 6,494 and 4,372 are registered with the Working Class Party.

The deadline to register in advance to vote ended Oct. 18 but Marylanders can still take advantage of same-day registration.

With Election Day less than two weeks away, Election Director David Garreis said Anne Arundel County is still seeking election judges not only to work the upcoming election but to also build their roster up for future elections.

“Right now we are still looking for election judges,” Garreis said. “We will be having training classes all the way through the weekend before Election Day. We also want to have a strong bipartisan group so we are hoping for more Republicans to come out to balance the ranks.”

Election judges are paid between $175 and $350, depending on their responsibilities on the day of the election.

For more information visit aacounty.org/elections.