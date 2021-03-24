Alderman Brooks Schandelmeier, appointed to Annapolis Ward 5 seat, running to keep it

Alderman Brooks Schandelmeier will seek to retain his Ward 5 seat on the Annapolis City Council this fall with an eye on enacting affordable housing policies and closing the digital divide, he said.
Schandelmeier, 30, worked in Annapolis and Anne Arundel politics for nearly a decade, before he was chosen by the Annapolis Democratic Central Committee to replace outgoing alderman Marc Rodriguez in September. He has begun campaigning for the Sept. 21 primary and so far has raised more than $17,000 in campaign funds, he said.
If elected, Schandelmeier said he hopes to use a full term to pass bills that help expand the housing inventory in the city like a recently introduced ordinance that would legalize and regulate accessory dwelling units in some zoning districts.
Alternative housing options like accessory dwelling units are “perfect for Ward 5 because we’re one of the more affordable places to live in the city,” Schandelmeier said. “These are a legitimate form of housing. They’re going to be just as safe as any apartment you would rent through one of the main complexes in this city, or anything else.”
Increasing access to digital technology is also on his legislative bucket list, he said.
During his time on the council, he has urged his colleagues to support the development of a municipal broadband network similar to one created in Chattanooga, Tennesee. Buckley voiced support for the initiative.
Funding for such a project could come by way of a $3 trillion infrastructure plan announced by the Biden Administration this week, Schandelmeier said.
Outside of his legislative efforts, Schandelmeier has helped constituents who were at risk of having their water shut off during the pandemic because their bills were arriving late through the U.S. Postal Service. The alderman was able to get the issues resolved with the help of the city, and state and federal representatives, he said. No one had their water shut off.
“I love this stuff,” he said. “Some of the best days were having to solve water bills.”
Schandelmeier was the first council member to file candidacy paperwork for the fall elections. Alderman Rob Savidge, D-Ward 7, and Mayor Gavin Buckley are also running for re-election. Two other Democratic candidates, Keanuú Smith-Brown in Ward 3 and Karma O’Neill in Ward 2, have announced plans to challenge incumbents.
The filing deadline for city candidates is July 26. The city’s primary election is on Sept. 21.
More information about the 2021 city elections can be found on the city’s website: annapolis.gov/1702/2021-Elections-Information.